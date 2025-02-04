The Role Model knows how to ball, and she's about to educate us in her workhorse ways. From the squared circle to the hardwood, WWE Superstar Bayley is stepping out of the ring and onto the court for an unexpected appearance in the 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Yep, that's right, she is swapping suplexes for slam dunks as she joins a stacked roster of stars from across the entertainment and sports world. The game will take place on Friday, February 14, at 7 p.m. ET at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California, and will air exclusively on ESPN platforms, including ESPN, ESPN+, and Disney+.

While Bayley has proven herself as one of WWE’s most decorated Superstars, this will be a chance to show off her athletic prowess in a completely different arena. One of WWE's most popular wrestlers, who has successfully reinvented herself from the lovable hugger to the deplorable role model and then back again, she's going to hopefully put some of the influencers on the roster through the basket and show them who's boss. Although, given her obsession with Bayley's behind lately, we reckon her rival Nia Jax is also looking forward to seeing Bayley in a pair of basketball shorts, which may "break the internet", as the common parlance goes.

It's also going to be one heck of a weekend for Bayley, as the next night she's scheduled to main event NXT Vengeance Day in a triple threat match against Royal Rumble iron woman Roxanne Perez and NXT Women's Champion Giulia, as she looks to regain the NXT Women's Championship for the first time in nearly a decade.

Who Else is Competing in the NBA All-Star Game?

Bayley won’t be the only big name suiting up. The roster is, depending on your age, star-studded or full of people you've never heard of, including comedian Druski, two-time Grammy nominated artist Noah Kahan, and six-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Shaboozey. Also hitting the court are NFL legend Terrell Owens, basketball trainer Chris Brickley, Olympic gold medalist Masai Russell, and Marvel’s Danny Ramirez, fresh off his role in Captain America: New World Order. Other stars include Rome Flynn (How to Get Away with Murder), Oliver Stark (9-1-1), Pablo Schreiber (Halo), and Indian star AP Dhillon. Also included are popular streamer Kai Cenat, Chinese actor Dylan Wang, and singer-songwriter Walker Hayes.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on WWE as we head towards WrestleMania 41.