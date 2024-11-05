In the world of professional wrestling, few figures have left as profound a mark in such a short space of time as Bray Wyatt. The man behind the persona, Windham Rotunda, was a creative force, bringing to life some of WWE's most memorable and complex characters. His sudden passing in 2023 left a void not only in the hearts of fans but also in the creative fabric of WWE. However, Windham's legacy continues to live on through the Wyatt Sicks (stylized as Wyatt Sick6), a new faction led by his real-life brother, Taylor Rotunda (Bo Dallas), who now portrays the enigmatic Uncle Howdy. Alongside WWE’s head of long-term story development, Rob Fee, Dallas recently shared insights into the creation of this stable, the emotional weight of carrying forward his brother's vision, and the unanticipated reactions from the WWE Universe.

The past year has been a whirlwind of emotions for Dallas, who speaks about his brother with deep love and reverence throughout, but firstly, reflects on how much he's enjoying his current run with the company. "I mean, absolutely you can't, not with everything going on," Dallas begins.

"It’s been an absolutely insane year. Me and Windham had big plans when we got together, and we had a lot we were going to do. I thought that was all taken away, but through a lot of sequence of events, it’s like he’s still here with me. I always have something on that’s directly his, whether it’s his shoes, a pair of his socks, a glove—like he’s with me in every bit of this. I couldn’t do this if it wasn’t something I knew he would love. And I’m loving it too—it’s keeping him alive in my heart, in my life."

For Dallas, every performance as Uncle Howdy is an opportunity to keep Windham’s spirit alive, and this connection is something he feels deeply with each appearance.

"There’s a lot of emotions, especially going into it," Dallas admits. "I didn’t know where my mind would be actually getting out there. But after the first night, as soon as the piano hit, as soon as I saw the crowd, it’s like Windham was just with me. Although I’m under a mask, that was real. When I have that mask on, I am Uncle Howdy. It’s become more than a wrestling character—it’s my escape and a way to be with Windham."

Making an Impact With the Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks made their dramatic and highly anticipated debut on the June 17, 2024, episode of WWE Raw, which had been teased for months, and this buildup created an intense level of excitement among fans who had been eagerly waiting to see what the new faction would bring to the WWE universe. The debut kicked off right after Jey Uso secured his spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match by winning a Triple Threat match against Finn Bálor and Rey Mysterio, and just as Uso was celebrating his victory, the atmosphere in the arena shifted drastically as the entrance ramp was suddenly transformed into a scene that fans immediately recognized as a callback to Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules in 2022, with the ominous door appearing at the top of the ramp, signaling something eerie was about to happen.

From this door, an undead version of Nikki Cross, who appeared to be embodying the spirit of Sister Abigail, crawled slowly down the ramp toward Bray Wyatt’s lantern, which had been strategically placed in the center of the stage, creating a chilling visual that captivated everyone watching. As Nikki reached the lantern, she pointed behind her, which led the camera to cut backstage, revealing a series of disturbing scenes that were both shocking and surreal.

In these backstage shots, Erick Rowan was seen wearing a Rabbit mask and wielding a mallet, standing over a pile of lifeless bodies, while the broadcast continued to show more unsettling visuals, including a Fiend-like figure—Wyatt's previous character on TV—sitting menacingly amidst more corpses, and in another hallway, a wrestler wearing a gas mask was shown standing next to an unconscious Chad Gable.

Finally, the camera returned to the stage, where Uncle Howdy made his grand entrance and led his stablemates to join Nikki Cross on the ramp, creating a powerful visual of the group standing together in what was clearly a moment of unity and intent. The segment concluded with Uncle Howdy blowing out the lantern in a manner reminiscent of Bray Wyatt's iconic phrase, “We’re here,” as the show faded to black.

Putting the Wyatt Sicks Together

The formation of the Wyatt Sicks was a carefully considered process, with each member chosen based on their connection to Windham’s vision and their ability to bring something unique to the group. The Wyatt Sicks is composed of several WWE talents, each representing a different aspect of Bray Wyatt's legacy and vision, inspired by characters from the Firefly Funhouse, an in-storyline TV series that Wyatt put together as a Mr. Rogers figure, who was haunted by a dark entity known as The Fiend:

Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas/Taylor Rotunda) : The leader of the Wyatt Sicks, portrayed by Taylor Rotunda. Uncle Howdy represents the continuation of the eerie and psychological elements that Bray Wyatt was known for.

: The leader of the Wyatt Sicks, portrayed by Taylor Rotunda. represents the continuation of the eerie and psychological elements that Bray Wyatt was known for. Erick Rowan : A familiar face to WWE fans, Erick Rowan was a key member of the original Wyatt Family. In the Wyatt Sicks, Rowan embodies the character of Ramblin’ Rabbit from the Firefly Funhouse. He represents the more vulnerable, perhaps more rational side of Bray Wyatt that is often suppressed or destroyed by the more dominant, darker aspects of his persona.

: A familiar face to WWE fans, Erick Rowan was a key member of the original Wyatt Family. In the Wyatt Sicks, Rowan embodies the character of from the Firefly Funhouse. He represents the more vulnerable, perhaps more rational side of Bray Wyatt that is often suppressed or destroyed by the more dominant, darker aspects of his persona. Dexter Lumis : Dexter Lumis takes on the role of Mercy the Buzzard , another twisted character from the Firefly Funhouse. Mercy represents the manipulative, deceitful side of Wyatt's personality, one that can lure others into his influence much like the cult leader he once portrayed. The buzzard also symbolizes death and decay, echoing the darker themes of Wyatt’s previous incarnations.

: Dexter Lumis takes on the role of , another twisted character from the Firefly Funhouse. Mercy represents the manipulative, deceitful side of Wyatt's personality, one that can lure others into his influence much like the cult leader he once portrayed. The buzzard also symbolizes death and decay, echoing the darker themes of Wyatt’s previous incarnations. Nikki Cross : Nikki Cross plays Abby the Witch , a character inspired by Sister Abigail, who was always a significant figure in Bray Wyatt’s lore. Cross’s portrayal brings a chaotic and supernatural energy to the Wyatt Sicks.

: Nikki Cross plays , a character inspired by Sister Abigail, who was always a significant figure in Bray Wyatt’s lore. Cross’s portrayal brings a chaotic and supernatural energy to the Wyatt Sicks. Joe Gacy: Joe Gacy portrays Huskus the Pig Boy, a character symbolizing Bray Wyatt’s internal struggles and demons. Huskus embodies Wyatt's struggles with his past, particularly his physical appearance and the criticisms he faced during that time.

Fee describes how the wrestlers within the faction were selected, emphasizing the organic nature of the group’s formation. "We looked at people who were talented but hadn’t been given a story recently," he says. "It was like, ‘Who makes sense for this group?’ And then it all just came together."

Dallas added that Windham had a hand in selecting many of the group members long before the Wyatt Sicks came to be. "Every single one of the people in this group was on Windham’s radar," Dallas says. "He had either personally talked to them about doing something together or had plans to do something with them down the road."

Realizing Windham's Unfinished Plans

One of the most remarkable aspects of the Wyatt Sicks storyline is how closely it aligns with the plans that Windham and Dallas had discussed before his passing, with Paul Levesque—WWE's Chief Creative Officer and one of the company's most storied wrestlers, best known as Triple H (Hunter Hearst Helmsley)—fully invested in what t and Fee have planned. "We can’t go into detail," Dallas says with a hint of a smile.

"But what’s wild is a lot of Windham’s plans and all the stuff that we talked about—me, Windham, Rob, and Hunter [Triple H]—a lot of that stuff is still happening. It feels like he’s still here with us because his ideas are still alive."

Fee elaborates, explaining how Windham’s love for creating intricate and layered narratives has allowed them to build upon his legacy. "Windham’s favorite thing to do would be to throw out a bunch of things on TV and say, ‘We’ll figure it out later,’" Fee recalls with a chuckle. "That gave us these loose threads that we could tie into this new story, turning it into something brand new while still being true to what Bray had created."

The continuation of these plans has been both surreal and meaningful for Dallas and Fee, as they navigate the responsibility of bringing Windham's vision to life while also infusing their own creativity into the process. "It’s surreal that this has all happened," Dallas reflects. "And it’s unbelievably unfortunate, but it’s wild how much he is a part of this, how his ideas are still staying alive."

Creative Freedom and WWE's Support

As for the Wyatt Sicks themselves, the arrival of the group represents a unique storytelling opportunity within WWE, one that has been made possible by the creative freedom granted to Dallas and Fee by Triple H, following the success of the "White Rabbit" project which revolved around a series of cryptic clues, teasers, and references to the "White Rabbit," ultimately leading to the return of Bray Wyatt to WWE.

The White Rabbit project began in September 2022, when WWE started playing the song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane during live events and commercial breaks on television, without context, which naturally would lead to speculation amongst the WWE Universe, the brand name for their passionate fanbase. Shortly after, WWE began dropping cryptic QR codes during episodes of Raw and SmackDown. These QR codes, when scanned, led to various online puzzles, videos, and riddles that hinted at something or someone significant on the horizon. The clues were filled with references to the "White Rabbit," and each one seemed to get fans closer to discovering the truth behind the mysterious figure.

The QR codes led to videos and images that included references to Bray Wyatt's past characters, cryptic messages, and coordinates pointing to specific WWE events. The Wyatt Six was a term coined by fans to describe the potential new faction that Bray Wyatt might lead upon his return, with speculation about who could be part of this group. The number "6" appeared in some of the clues, leading to theories that Wyatt would return with a group of followers.

All this buildup culminated at the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event on October 8, 2022. After the main event, the arena went dark, and fans were treated to a surreal sequence that featured various Bray Wyatt characters, including the Fiend, appearing in the crowd. Finally, Bray Wyatt himself emerged, marking his return to WWE after more than a year of absence. The White Rabbit project was praised for its creativity, engagement with the fanbase, and the way it built anticipation for Bray Wyatt's return. It became one of the most talked-about storylines in WWE, showing the company's ability to blend storytelling with modern technology and fan interaction.

"Hunter is the best," Fee says, praising Triple H’s leadership. "He gave us a lot more freedom after the White Rabbit project did so well. We got to build this world, and then the genius team we have gets to jump in and say, ‘Okay, how does this make sense?’ It’s a big collaboration." Taylor agrees, emphasizing the importance of this freedom in allowing them to honor Windham’s legacy in a meaningful way. "There hasn’t been a story like this, told in this way, and people wouldn’t be feeling it if Hunter didn’t give us that time to get it done," he says. "So much credit goes to him."

Fee and Dallas Ran Into Unexpected Reactions and Hilarious Misunderstandings

Image via WWE

While the debut of the Wyatt Sicks was met with intense and enthusiastic reactions from WWE fans, who eagerly dissected every moment of the group’s first appearance, it hasn't been without a fun side behind the scenes, too. One moment, in particular, became an unexpected source of amusement for Dallas and Fee, in the form of what some fans interpreted as the on-screen "murder" of one of WWE's stars, Chad Gable, as a very amused Fee explained:

"It was the funniest thing when they debuted—the reactions on the internet were when Chad Gable got ‘shot in the head,'. People online were like, ‘Did I just see Chad Gable get shot in the head?’ And we’re like, ‘No, we did not shoot Chad Gable in the head!’ The whole thing just blew up, and it was so funny seeing how everyone reacted to what was really just a dramatic sequence."

Despite the misunderstanding, the response from fans is exactly what Dallas and Fee had hoped for, even if some interpretations were more extreme than they intended. "We didn’t shoot Chad Gable in the head," Fee reiterates with a grin. "But it’s moments like that—where the fans are so invested—that make this all worth it."

The Inspiration Behind the Wyatt Sicks Vignettes

The Wyatt Sicks vignettes have been a focal point of their eerie and unsettling presence, and both Dallas and Fee are quick to point out the horror influences that have shaped these segments. "We really wanted to create something that felt raw and unsettling, like it could actually be happening," Fee explains. "We took a lot of inspiration from analog horror, where the production is gritty and realistic. We wanted it to feel like someone with a camcorder was capturing this—not something polished or supernatural, but something that felt real."

Dallas, who shares his brother’s love of horror, explained his views on the specific films and styles that influenced their approach.

"Growing up, me and Windham were obsessed with horror movies. We loved everything from the classics to the really obscure stuff. One of our biggest influences was the ‘90s version of The Stand by Stephen King. We both loved that, and it’s funny because when we were coming up with ideas for characters, we both independently decided to draw inspiration from Randall Flagg without even realizing the other was doing it."

Fee adds, "We also looked at a lot of analog horror, like Local 58 on YouTube. That channel’s style—where everything is low-fi, eerie, and feels like it was made by someone who’s lost their mind—was a big inspiration. We wanted to capture that same kind of unsettling vibe."

The team’s commitment to these inspirations has paid off, with fans responding to the Wyatt Sicks vignettes with a mix of fear and fascination. "It’s all about creating an atmosphere that’s both creepy and authentic, something that sticks with you long after you’ve seen it," Dallas notes.

Looking Ahead: Carrying Windham’s Legacy Forward and Grieving Together

That brings us to Bray Wyatt's Fireflies. The "Fireflies" have always been more than just a visual spectacle in WWE; they are a symbol of the deep connection Bray Wyatt, and by extension, Windham Rotunda, shared with his fans. Originating from the practice where fans would light up arenas with their cell phones during Bray Wyatt's entrances, the Fireflies created an almost ethereal atmosphere, casting a sea of lights that mirrored the eerie and mystical aura of Wyatt’s character.

The tradition became a powerful visual metaphor for the unity between Wyatt and his audience. The Fireflies represented the collective spirit of the WWE Universe, drawn to the darkness and mystery that Wyatt embodied. They weren’t just passive spectators, but active participants in the world Wyatt created, illuminating the darkness with their lights, much like how Wyatt's character brought light to the darkest corners of the WWE Universe.

Following Windham's untimely passing, the Fireflies have taken on even greater significance. For many fans, continuing this tradition during Wyatt-related segments or in tribute videos has become a way to honor his memory. The Fireflies now symbolize collective mourning, a way for the WWE Universe to come together in remembrance of a man who gave so much to the wrestling world, and it's something Dallas acknowledges has been important in keeping his brother's legacy breathing.

"The way this is received by the WWE Universe and everybody watching, it’s just a different feeling. It is as if we’re grieving together, and I think people can feel our intentions and what we’re trying to do. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever been involved with... we’re trying to get through this together because we miss him, and we want him back."

As the Wyatt Sicks continue to evolve, it's evident that all parties are dedicated to making this storyline a fitting tribute to Windham Rotunda’s legacy, and it's impossible not to root for Dallas, a man devoted to honoring his idol who just happened to be his brother. For Dallas, this isn’t just another chapter in his career—it’s a deeply personal mission, as he explains, his voice filled with emotion:

"This is everything I love. It’s what’s keeping me going right now. I know I’m in the right place, and I’m doing the right thing."

The Wyatt Sicks are more than just a new faction in WWE; they are a living, breathing homage to Bray Wyatt. Through the creativity and passion of those who knew and loved Windham, his influence continues to echo in the ring, ensuring that his legacy will never be forgotten.

WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown currently air on USA Network. Raw will premiere on Netflix in early 2025.