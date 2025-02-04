WWE superstar Charlotte Flair is currently riding high after her incredible and historic victory at the 2025 Royal Rumble, but behind the scenes, her personal life has taken a different turn. After nearly six years together, Charlotte and fellow wrestling star Andrade have officially called it quits. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Charlotte, whose real name Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr, filed for divorce from Andrade (real name Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza) in June 2024 in Florida. The divorce was officially finalized in October 2024, which marked the end of their two-year marriage.

The pair began dating six years ago after getting to know each other as colleagues at WWE, and that eventually led to them getting engaged in 2020 before marrying in a lavish ceremony in Mexico in 2022, attended by a host of star wrestlers. Charlotte hasn't had her troubles to seek during their relationship — not that it was of the couple's making, but rather, her own struggles with serious injury — and often praised her husband in public, crediting his support during her recovery from a serious knee injury that sidelined her for a year.

Charlotte Returns to the Squared Circle

Despite the personal upheaval, Charlotte made a triumphant return to the WWE spotlight over the weekend, triumphing in the 2025 Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, throwing NXT standout Roxanne Perez over the top rope, and outlasting 29 other competitors to claim victory, fully recovered from her devastating knee injury.

It also made Charlotte — the daughter of wrestling icon Ric Flair — the first woman to win the Royal Rumble twice—cementing her legacy as one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time. It also secured her a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, where she'll have the choice of facing either Rhea Ripley or Tiffany Stratton for one of the two Women's World Championship titles. Charlotte also opened up in the post-show press conference about how difficult the last year has been, but vowed to make the most of her chance.

“I spent the last 12 months wondering, ‘Is it going to happen to me again?’ It was really hard to process. But hearing my music tonight and seeing the signs, I needed to get the first match under my belt. Here’s the thing: I’m going to work smarter, not harder.”

