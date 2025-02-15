We just got our second WrestleMania match confirmed, and it's another one with a title on the line, while both of our Royal Rumble winners now have opponents. On the February 14, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair made it official — she's coming for the gold at WrestleMania 41. The multi-time champion, fresh off her 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble victory, announced that she will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The announcement came in the aftermath of a chaotic title match between Stratton and Nia Jax, which ended in disqualification after interference from Candice LeRae. Jax and LeRae continued their assault on the champion until WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus unexpectedly appeared, jumping the barricade and evening the odds. As the dust settled, Flair emerged and made her intentions crystal clear, taunting Stratton as she lay prone on the mat.

"Wake up Tiffy, blink if you can hear me. It's still Tiffy time. The Queen chooses you. I'll see you at WrestleMania."

This will be Flair's seventh WrestleMania match, and she'll be facing one of the fastest rising stars in the company in Stratton, who won the title in late 2024 after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax. But this is a whole new challenge, and a whole new world for her. With Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship already confirmed, Flair vs. Stratton is the second major title match locked in for WrestleMania 41, taking place April 19-20 in Las Vegas.

What Other Matches Can We Expect at WrestleMania 41?

The next premium live event, Elimination Chamber, will help us find that out. Cody Rhodes successfully defended his title against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. His WrestleMania challenger is expected to emerge from the upcoming Elimination Chamber match, which will feature six wrestlers, including John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest and Logan Paul. Rhea Ripley's next challenger will come from the women's equivalent, with Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Naomi already qualified.

If any of the men are unsuccessful, they'll need matches too. McIntyre and Priest have teased a match following a confrontation at the Rumble, while Punk is in the crosshairs of both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, so a triple threat could be on the cards there.

