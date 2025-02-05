Jey Uso’s surprising victory in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble has sparked plenty of debate among wrestling fans. Some are thrilled to see the beloved Uso finally get his moment in the spotlight, while others argue the win should’ve gone to a bigger name like John Cena or CM Punk himself. But according to Punk, who was one of the odds-on favorites — especially when it came to the betting — heading into the match, Jey’s win is exactly what WWE needed. Speaking on the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast, Punk didn’t hold back his enthusiasm for Jey’s shocking triumph, and even made a pointed reference to Cena's reputation for winning "against all odds".

“Jey winning is fantastic,” Punk said. “When you have somebody in there like John Cena that everyone is going to immediately assume, ‘LOL Cena is going to win.’” Punk’s point hits hard in one sense: predictability can often dull the excitement of big matches, and Jey’s victory injected some much-needed unpredictability into the Rumble. That said, with Cena on his retirement tour and going for his final world title, and Punk desperate for his WrestleMania main event, for once there was a very strong desire to see "the old guard" actually pull off the victory.

CM Punk Feels You Can't Keep Everyone in WWE Happy

Punk also weighed in on Charlotte Flair’s history-making win in the Women’s Royal Rumble, acknowledging that her victory was more in line with fan expectations — and not necessarily in a good way, as the booing she got the night after indicated. However, he emphasised the importance of surprises in keeping WWE’s storytelling fresh and exciting.

“When there are 30 people in the Rumble, male or female, that is 30 fanbases, at least 29 fanbases, that are going to converge and hate whoever wins the Rumble."

Whether fans love it, hate it, or fall somewhere in between, Jey Uso is now on the road to WrestleMania 41, where he’ll challenge for a World Championship in one of the biggest matches of his career. As for Punk, his path to the Grandest Stage of Them All isn’t over yet. He’s set to compete in next month’s Elimination Chamber match, with John Cena already confirmed and four more competitors yet to be announced.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on WWE as we continue on the road to WrestleMania 41 from Las Vegas, Nevada.