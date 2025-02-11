We're three weeks out from WWE Elimination Chamber, the final stop on the road to WrestleMania 41, and the main event will see six men step into the Chamber with the winner heading to WrestleMania to face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship. Three men have already entered the match: CM Punk defeated Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre won a hard fought triple-threat match on WWE SmackDown, and John Cena... demanded a place, because he's John Cena.

That didn't go down well with a lot of fans, but one man is happy that Cena's in the match, because he wants to put him in his place: CM Punk. Punk cut another of his excellent promos last night on Raw, and told Cena that he would beat him and go on to face Rhodes at WrestleMania.

"I already qualified for the Elimination Chamber. Two people have qualified, but I know you're thinking there's three people in the match? Well one of us just decided to tell the world 'hey everybody, I'm in the Elimination Chamber'. By the sounds of it, a couple of you are upset about this, and maybe I was too, I am no longer upset. John Cena is a legend, deserves to call his shot but the bad news for John Cena is that I busted my ass to qualify for the Chamber so at some point you are going to see me and you're not just gonna see me like you did at the Rumble, I'm going to beat the living crap out of you, I'm going to beat you and I'm going to WrestleMania. Cody, I'm coming for you."

CM Punk Wants One More Match with John Cena

This isn't the first time Punk has mentioned that he wants more time with Cena during the legend's retirement run, either. In an interview with ESPN prior to Raw this week, Punk said he would love the chance to go one on one with Cena for one final time.

"I think he's John Cena. He can call his shot and he's busy doing other stuff," Punk said. "He's spending more time here giving back on his way out ... I would feel fortunate if he picked me to do anything with me."I think there's a story to tell there and, selfishly, I just like being around John. I tried to hang out with him as much as I could at the Rumble because I know this is fleeting. I'd be a liar if I told you that I didn't want to do anything with him."

WWE Elimination Chamber will stream on Peacock, live from Toronto, Ontario on March 1. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on WWE.