Drew McIntyre has been on an undeniable hot streak in WWE. Over the past year, the Scottish superstar has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from nearly a perpetual underdog to, well, hater of the year in professional wrestling. With a string of headline-making feuds, including his recent Hell in a Cell battle with CM Punk, McIntyre seems set for even greater things in 2025, both in and out of the squared circle. McIntyre's feud with Punk set WWE alight in 2024, and it was made all the more remarkable by the fact that Punk was unable to physically engage in the feud for 8 months of it. When asked by MailOnline about working with Punk, McIntyre didn’t hold back, saying:

“I was dealing with my personal feelings towards him, understanding why he was brought in. It’s a numbers thing. He sells a lot of T-shirts... It’s interesting, my name wasn’t mentioned once when it came to dream matches for CM Punk.”

Despite their real-life animosity, McIntyre acknowledged Punk’s professionalism. “As much as we have certain feelings towards each other, we both are aware we’ve got certain magic with each other. The more people have a genuine disdain for each other, people can truly feel it... The whole process was magic, and the cell itself was a match that we talked about forever.”

McIntyre also praised Punk for handling their intense exchanges like a professional. “I went at him and went at him... And I’ve done that with a couple of people, and they have got a boo boo face. Not that I care, but he didn’t. He ate it like a man, and then came back with what he had to say. So I’ll give him that.”

Drew McIntyre Is Honored The Rock Is "Willing to Shine a Light" on Him

McIntyre also shared his thoughts on The Rock, who has played an influential role in his career. “He has always looked out for me since the very beginning of my career... Then fast-forward so many years later, in 2017, TMZ had asked him who he thought was going to be the next big player... He was able to pick me out and go, 'Drew McIntyre. He's the one to keep an eye on.'”

Their relationship remains strong, with McIntyre revealing that he recently sent The Rock a gift. “When I re-signed, I sent [him a] sword as a little gift. He has always been there for advice, and to include me in his live stream after the match... I feel very honored that he's willing to shine a kind of light on me. And he swore first, then I saw an opportunity... I got to ask a little favor, and he's working on that for me.”

WWE Raw is live on Netflix every Monday. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

WWE Raw Main Genre Sports Character(s) Randy Savage , Chris Masters , Maria , Konnor , Viktor , Jason Jordan , Brie Bella , Nikki Bella , Mike Knox , Rod Zapata - Referee , Harvey Wippleman , Jamie Noble , Kalisto , Dean Ambrose , Daniel Bryan , Self , Chris Jericho (archive footage) , Michael Cole , Ric Flair , Hunter Hearst Helmsley , BECKY LYNCH , Uncredited , JINDER MAHAL , Randy Orton Expand

Watch on Netflix