It was a bad weekend for WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. Not only was he betrayed by John Cena, whose vicious heel turn shocked the world—quite literally, based on the global news coverage of it—on Saturday night at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto, but Rhodes also suffered a couple of injuries as a result of the beating he took from Cena, The Rock, and most notably, Travis Scott.

According to reports, Rhodes sustained a busted eardrum and a black eye during the chaotic post-match assault, which left him battered in the ring while Cena, Rock, and Scott stood tall. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported that Scott may have been responsible for at least part of the damage, potentially delivering a strike that landed awkwardly on the champion. “Cody got hurt. I’m pretty sure it was Travis Scott that did it. I’ve heard he had a busted eardrum and a black eye," Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Rhodes' injury is another layer of intrigue to what is, and will continue to be, one of the most shocking and intense storylines WWE has ever put together following Cena's stunning heel turn, which caught the 38,000 fans in Toronto off guard and immediately changed the trajectory of the WrestleMania 41 main event. Rhodes is expected to address what happened to him this Friday night on WWE SmackDown, airing at 8 PM ET on USA Network, so we should find out the next steps of the storyline when the American Nightmare addresses his adoring public.

What Happened to Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber?

Rhodes had entered the ring after Cena won the men’s Elimination Chamber match, seemingly to congratulate him and hype up their WrestleMania showdown. Instead, The Rock appeared, and after a tense staredown with Rhodes, Cena blindsided the champion, aligning himself with The Rock and unleashing a savage attack, hitting him with Rhodes' Rolex watch that once belonged to Rhodes' father, Dusty Rhodes, and the WWE belt itself.

While pinning down Rhodes for The Rock to whip him with a custom made weight belt—emblazoned with 'Cody's Soul' on it—Scott appeared to smack Rhodes as hard as he could across the side of his head, which is where Rhodes' injuries are believed to have come from. It may have been accidental, but it certainly added to the viciousness and effectiveness of the angle as it was depicted on TV.

Stay tuned for updates on Cody Rhodes’ condition as WWE builds toward WrestleMania 41.

Source: WOR