WWE Is Making Every WrestleMania Free to Stream

WWE is opening up a huge portion of its library of shows and Pay-Per-View events for viewers to watch for free on the WWE app without a subscription, including every single WrestleMania. Yes, that includes the one where Hulk Hogan tag teams with Mr. T. All you have to do is download the app and set up an account, and you can start watching some classic slobberknockers.

The official announcement on the WWE website reads: “This unprecedented offering to WWE fans worldwide includes each epic installment to date of WrestleMania, plus, every Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series event; every NXT TakeOver and NXT UK TakeOver; and groundbreaking originals such as the entire WWE 24 docuseries, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions interview show, the recent five-episode hit, WWE Ruthless Aggression, and its 20-episode predecessor, The Monday Night War series.” Folks, that’s a whole lot of wrasslin’, and that doesn’t even cover everything that will be made available.

The company has been forced to make some drastic changes over the past few weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, including canceling this year’s WrestleMania in Tampa Bay and moving it to a training facility in Orlando with no live audience. (This will be fascinating to watch and I cannot wait.) Unlocking a gigantic chunk of their decades of content for people stuck at home to watch for free is both a nice gesture and a shrewd business move, as the hope is almost certainly to get people to download the WWE app and eventually persuade them to subscribe. The WWE website stresses that this year’s WrestleMania will not be included in the free content, which seems to support this theory.

If you’re a wrestling fan and either didn’t already have a WWE account or had to cancel it recently because of the coronavirus, this is an opportunity to jump on immediately. WWE has an impossible archive of shows, enough that you could spend the next several weeks watching just old WrestleManias. But also included is every Royal Rumble, which is traditionally one of the most fun Pay-Per-View events that WWE puts on. I beseech you to download the app and watch the 1999 Royal Rumble immediately, followed by Wrestlemania XV in which The Rock wrestles Stone Cold Steve Austin, aka one of the greatest matches in wrestling history.