Gunther has been on a dominant path in WWE, but the Ring General has his sights set on a bigger challenge, and that is shutting down John Cena's hopes of a record-setting 17th world title before the legend retires. Since winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam by defeating Damian Priest, Gunther has been searching for the right competition to elevate his reign. While Jey Uso has stepped up as his WrestleMania 41 challenger, the Austrian powerhouse isn’t exactly thrilled with the match-up, or with Jey's 'Yeeting' fanbase. In a recent interview with Mail Sport, Gunther revealed he had hoped to face someone who was already a step ahead of him in WWE.

"I'm not interested in wrestling Jey at WrestleMania. I was looking for somebody who is one of the last few remaining guys on the roster that I would say are maybe one step ahead of me. It would have been nice to be in there with one of them, to bring them down one inch and make a step up."

Despite his reluctance, Gunther acknowledged that Uso’s underdog story is striking a chord with fans, comparing it to Daniel Bryan’s Yes Movement back in 2014, when the fans essentially willed Bryan into the main event scene of WrestleMania when creative plans never meant for it. "There's all those dream matches out there," said Gunther. "But on the other hand, I think if you have somebody like Jey that has such a movement behind him and such support from the audience, you have got to do something with that."

Gunther Wants To Beat John Cena

With Cena in the final stretch of his WWE career, many expected him to win the Royal Rumble and set up a WrestleMania showdown for his historic 17th world title. Instead, Uso booted him out of the ring and shocked the world, but that doesn’t mean Gunther is letting Cena off the hook just yet. "It's the last chance to get in the ring with him, so if that ever becomes a possibility, I would definitely take that," Gunther said of a potential match with Cena.

"John Cena is obviously one of the wrestlers you can put onto Mount Rushmore. If I get the chance, I would definitely like to do that. Maybe I can end up as his last chance to win a championship at some point in that year, and I can be the one that crushes all those dreams. That would be very enjoyable."

Gunther takes on Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 on April 19 and 20, streaming on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for more on WWE.