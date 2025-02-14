Over the course of his legendary career, The Undertaker has seen generations of WWE Superstars rise and fall. But when it comes to today's wrestling landscape, one name stands out as a true master of the craft: Gunther. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion and record-breaking Intercontinental Champion has been widely regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of his generation, blending old-school psychology with a brutal, no-nonsense style. And for The Undertaker, that’s exactly what makes Gunther so special.

Speaking to Collider to promote his upcoming reality series WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats), the Deadman revealed that the Austrian superstar was his idea of a perfect superstar and that his deliberate, methodical style of wrestling is something the rookies in the series could learn from. “Gunther is my guy. He could work now, obviously. He could have worked 10 years ago. He could have worked 20 years ago, and he would have been successful,” said Undertaker. The WWE Hall of Famer also emphasized how Gunther’s approach to in-ring storytelling is what separates him from many of today’s high-flying superstars. He said:

“He doesn’t waste movement. He doesn’t waste moves. Everything that he does means something. And that is kind of what we do at its finest. That’s why, when people ask me who they should watch, I tell them to watch Gunther. He is the best in the business at telling a story by doing as little as possible.”

Gunther's Intensity "Overwhelmed" 'WWE LFG's Coaches

Gunther has been dominating WWE since arriving in NXT UK, where he held the NXT UK Championship for a record 870 days. Since moving to the main roster, he has been presented as a nearly unstoppable force, with a hard-hitting style that pays homage to classic wrestling while still feeling fresh and modern, and ending a match with any variety of moves, generally overwhelming his opponents physically but in a way that you never see the ending coming.

The Undertaker also teased Gunther’s appearance on WWE LFG, the upcoming A&E reality series where aspiring wrestlers compete for a contract. According to The Undertaker, Gunther’s intensity on the show was so strong that it even “affected the coaches,” proving just how much of a presence he commands even outside the ring. While the road to WrestleMania 41 is shaping up with huge matches, Jey Uso has now officially challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, but will he be victorious or just become another victim?

WWE LFG premieres Sunday, February 16 at 8 PM ET/PT on A&E.