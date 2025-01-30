You don’t often see Triple H lost for words, but Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker managed the impossible — ambushing WWE’s Chief Content Officer with the news that he’ll be headlining the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. In a moment that felt straight out of WWE's Attitude Era, Levesque was caught completely off guard at a WWE meeting when Michaels’ entrance music hit, followed swiftly by The Undertaker’s. With a bemused Triple H looking on, his longtime rivals and friends announced that The Game would be taking his place in the Hall of Fame for the first time as a solo wrestler.

"Though you are in the Hall of Fame as a member of D-Generation X," Michaels said, "it is only fitting that The Cerebral Assassin, The Game, Triple H, at WrestleMania 41, take his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame."

Triple H seemed genuinely caught off guard by the announcement, even quipping: "From a guy that usually has something to say about everything, I’m speechless."

Before Triple H gets his grand Hall of Fame moment during WrestleMania weekend, all eyes are on this weekend’s Royal Rumble — WWE’s annual prelude to the biggest event of the year. With more than 60,000 fans set to pack into Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, expect the road to WrestleMania to get off to an explosive start.

Is Triple H a Deserving Hall of Fame Inductee?

You can only say yes. Levesque wrestled in four different decades, and although fans jest about his "Reign of Terror" as an all-conquering champion, he is still a 14-time World Champion, a two-time Royal Rumble winner, and has been the centrepiece of some of the biggest WrestleMania main events of all time. Over the years, he’s battled and beaten a who’s who of WWE legends, including The Rock, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Ric Flair, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins, just to name a few. Not a bad run.

But perhaps his biggest legacy isn’t just in the ring — it’s behind the scenes. Triple H transformed NXT from a developmental brand into a genuine must-watch product that produced stars like Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and Becky Lynch, to name a very small handful. Now, he serves as WWE's Chief Content Officer, running live television every week and driving the on-screen storylines to critical acclaim from fans.

WWE Royal Rumble streams on Peacock this Saturday at 6 PM ET.