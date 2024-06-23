The Big Picture Relive the iconic WrestleMania XII moment with a meticulously crafted Ultimate action figure of Shawn Michaels by Mattel.

The figure captures Michaels' larger-than-life entrance from the event, showcasing his charisma and flair for the dramatic.

Perfect for collectors and wrestling fans alike, this figure pays homage to a legendary match that solidified Michaels as a wrestling legend.

Wrestling fans, get ready to relive one of the most iconic moments in WWE history! At the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) on July 24, Mattel is set to unveil an Ultimate action figure of the Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels, capturing his unforgettable appearance from WrestleMania XII. This release is sure to be a hit among collectors and wrestling enthusiasts alike, bringing back memories of a match that cemented Michaels as a legend in the ring.

Why Was WrestleMania X A Defining Moment for Shawn Michaels?