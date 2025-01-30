Bill Goldberg's legendary professional wrestling career is finally winding down, but the WWE Hall of Famer isn’t going out without a fight. The former WCW and WWE World Champion has confirmed that he’ll have his retirement match at some point in 2025, though an exact date has yet to be announced. But now, after nearly three years on the sidelines, the former NFL star has been pushing his body to some quite extreme limits in order to give fans one more explosive match from the man who's become accustomed to blowing his opponents in the squared circle away.

Speaking on his CarCast podcast, Goldberg opened up about the intense preparation he’s been undergoing to get back into ring shape. While he isn’t working out at the same pace he did in his prime, he’s still going all in for one final performance. "I'm thinking, 'I'm doing all of this shit for one night.' I'm literally busting my ass. I'm up here in the garage, in the gym, every night," Goldberg said.

At 57 years old, his approach has shifted significantly from his peak Goldberg days, but he’s still fully committed to the process.

"Granted, I don't work out like I used to. It's a 45-minute Jack LaLanne workout as opposed to the whole Goldberg days. I stretch for 45 minutes. I used to only stretch for ten (minutes), but now I have to stretch for an hour and ten because I'm so ancient."

For Goldberg, mobility and recovery are now just as important as strength training, and his biggest concern heading into the match is his longtime shoulder injury. "I have to crawl before I run," he continued. "We all know I have a pretty screwed-up shoulder. That's my biggest concern getting into this retirement match. I remember six months ago, I couldn't do anything."

How Will Goldberg Prepare For His Final Match?

Goldberg will be heading to BioAccelerator in Colombia, a facility that has been used by Kevin Nash, Matt Hughes, Bobby Lashley, Diamond Dallas Page, and several other combat sports athletes looking to extend their careers and improve recovery. However, the treatment comes with a slight setback. For two to three weeks after the procedure, Goldberg won’t be able to train, which means he’ll have to time his recovery carefully to ensure he doesn’t lose progress leading up to his final match. The clock is ticking.

