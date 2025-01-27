Another week, another thrilling episode of WWE's Monday Night Raw. WWE's flagship show recently concluded its third show under the ownership of Netflix, and it was yet another night of chaotic action, exciting appearances, and fun teases for what's to come, all leading up to February's Royal Rumble.

Last week's episode of Monday Night Raw was no slouch, boasting the astounding debut of former AEW star, Penta, who defeated Chad Gable in his first match under his WWE contract. The show also featured the crowning of the first Women's Intercontinental Championship, which went to Lyra Valkyria, who bested opponent Dakota Kai for the title. The main event of the night was a Street Fight face-off between former Judgment Day partners, Damien Priest and Finn Bálor, with Priest securing victory over his friend-turned-rival.

Continue reading to find out everything you may have missed from Monday Night Raw on Monday, January 27, 2025.

What Time Does 'Monday Night Raw' Start?

As always, Monday Night Raw will continue to air at its normal time of 5pm PT / 8pm ET. Although, there is one change to Raw's time frame under Netflix, that being the runtime. The show has fluctuated between its typical 3-hour window and has flirted with shorter runtimes, with the weekly shows ranging between 2.5 hours to 3 so far. And for those not watching Monday Night Raw live as it airs, the show will run even shorter, as Netflix's playback does not include commercial breaks. This week's show was only 2 hours, not including commercial breaks.

Where Does 'Monday Night Raw' Take Place This Week?

This week's Monday Night Raw left the Golden State of California and headed down south to the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Next week's Raw will be heading closer to the East Coast, taking the show to the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Who Were The Special Appearances On This Week's 'Monday Night Raw'?

Plenty of WWE superstars got their time to shine on this week's Monday Night Raw. From WWE legends like Rey Mysterio, to more modern stars like Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Seth "Freakin" Rollins, this week's roster did not disappoint one bit. "Main Event" Jey Uso had a heated confrontation with Gunther ahead of their impending clash at Saturday Night's Main Event on Saturday, January 25. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens also had an enticing promo, teasing a possible team-up in the near future.

Who Are the Announcers on This Week's 'Monday Night Raw'?

This week's Monday Night Raw had a bit of a shakeup on the commentary side of things, as regular commentator Pat McAfee was unable to perform announcing duties this week. But filling in for McAfee in his absence was Friday Night SmackDown commentator, Wade Barrett, who served as announcer opposite Monday Night Raw mainstay, Michael Cole. Serving as ring announcer is once again Alicia Taylor, who took over from Samantha Irvin after her departure from WWE some months ago.

What Were This Week's 'Monday Night Raw' Matches?

This week's Monday Night Raw matches kicked off with Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston of The New Day. Kingston's partner, Xavier Woods, had previously been sent away by the official due to him tripping Mysterio, but that interruption didn't stop The Legendary Luchador from claiming victory over Kingston. However, when all was said and done, The New Day attacked Mysterio, leaving the WWE legend in a bittersweet place for the night.

The next match was one of the two women's matches of the night; Nia Jax vs. Bayley. Just last week, Bayley had jumped Nia Jax alongside superstar Rhea Ripley, who also interfered at the end of this very match. However, Ripley was too late to help Bayley, as Nia Jax had just ended the match with an Annihilator moments earlier, claiming victory over Bayley. Ripley's huge scuffle with Nia Jax concluded with The Eradicator challenging Nia Jax to a title match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Next, Penta continued to stun in his second match in WWE, as Penta took on Pete Dunne. Following a remarkable display of technique from both parties, Penta achieved yet another victory, his second, as the Luchadore continues to tear his way through the WWE roster, one star at a time.

Following Penta and Pete Dunne's excellent match, superstar CM Punk made an appearance, vowing that no one would get in his way of making WWE history at the upcoming Royal Rumble, promising his victory at the Rumble.

In the penultimate match of the night, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai took on Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark in a Women's Tag Team match. Baszler & Stark (also known as their faction name, Pure Fusion Collective) had previously attacked another fellow Damage CTRL member backstage, Kairi Sane, who IYO and Dakota sought to avenge with this week's Tag Team match. The duo were successful in doing so, with IYO SKY claiming the victory over Baszler with the Over the Moonsault, successfully getting justice for her teammate.

This brings us to the main event, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, a rematch in the making since McIntyre bested Rollins at WrestleMania XL. The main event was nothing short of spectacular, with these two titans both performing at the top of their game to deliver an epic clash. The match was briefly interrupted when Sami Zayn came to save the hide of Rollins, who had been suffering the full force of McIntrye's wrath, but unfortunately managed to accidentally hit The Visionary with a Helluva Kick, briefly incapacitating Rollins. However, that didn't stop Rollins from coming back in a big way, ultimately defeating McIntyre with a quick pin, finally claiming victory over The Scottish Warrior.

What Are Next Week's 'Monday Night Raw' Matches?