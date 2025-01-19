WWE's Monday Night Raw recently concluded its second show since Raw's historic Netflix debut on January 6th. While this week may not have matched the sheer scale and excitement of last week's debut, it was yet another great night for WWE's flagship weekly show, with plenty of enticing action both in and out of the ring. Needless to say, the Netflix era is off to a smashing start, all leading up to Netflix's first premium event, February's Royal Rumble.

Last week's Monday Night Raw featured some of the biggest names in the history of WWE, new and old alike, all coming out to usher in the latest era in the company's decades-spanning history. The Rock made an electrifying entrance to kick things off, and John Cena announced his participation in the Royal Rumble, officially kicking off his Farewell Tour. It was an unforgettable night in WWE history that likely won't be topped anytime soon.

Continue reading to find out everything you may have missed from Monday Night Raw on Monday, January 13, 2025.

What Time Does 'Monday Night Raw' Start?

Monday Night Raw will continue to air at its normal time of 5pm PT / 8pm ET. While the show typically runs from 3 hours, ending at 8pm PT / 11pm ET, this week's show clocked in at a shorter two and a half hours (two hours if you're watching the Netflix playback without commercial breaks). This is a possible sign that, going forward, Raw will refrain from the usual 3-hour runtime for each show, for better or worse.

Where Does 'Monday Night Raw' Take Place This Week?

Whereas Raw's Netflix debut took place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, this week's Monday Night Raw took things up north a little bit to Sap Center in San Jose, California. Next week's show will leave The Golden State and head down south to Dallas, Texas.

Who Were The Special Appearances On This Week's 'Monday Night Raw'?

This week's Monday Night Raw boasted some of the biggest names on the WWE roster. CM Punk, coming off his victory over Seth "Freakin" Rollins, announced his entry in the Royal Rumble, as did Rollins and the "Scottish Warrior", Drew McIntyre. Other major wrestlers who made an appearance (whether for their own match or for a promo) include the likes of Damien Priest, The Miz, Sheamus, Chad Gable, and Nia Jax, Dakota Kai. Former AEW star Penta also made his WWE debut, accepting Chad Gable's open challenge.

Who Are the Announcers on This Week's 'Monday Night Raw'?

Monday Night Raw mainstays Pat McAfee and Michael Cole served as the live commentators for this week's show. Alicia Taylor also returned this week to serve as ring announcer, taking over announcer duties following Samantha Irvin's departure from the company.

What Were This Week's 'Monday Night Raw' Matches?