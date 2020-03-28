What to Watch on the WWE Network

[NOTE: The WWE Network is currently offering a huge portion of its library for free, including every WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, and NXT: Takeover.]

There’s never been an easier time to get into pro wrestling. Not only are there two rival companies airing on TV for the first time since the early-2000s, but also the WWE Network offers a massive catalog of shows going back decades, spanning not just the WWE but also ECW, WCW, and the NWA. (Not to mention a healthy collection of documentaries and interview series.) But with all those options, it can be kind of hard to know where to start. We’ve got your back, brother.

Below, we’ve compiled the 10 best shows and moments to start with when diving into the gigantic library of the WWE Network.