Ahead of the Royal Rumble event two weeks today, WWE and Funko are releasing six new Pop figures featuring some of the biggest names in the business from across generations. It's a great line-up with some of the most legendary performers of yesteryear and today. Let’s start with Gunther, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. The guy has been unstoppable, and now you can snag his Pop figure complete with the championship belt, which he is set to defend next weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event against Jey Uso. Our bet would be that he'll hold onto the title, so don't worry about buying this one!

Also available for pre-order are two big hitters in the shape of Shawn Michaels and X-Pac. Michaels is rocking his classic Heartbreak Kid gear, and X-Pac brings the Attitude Era vibes with his DX look. Michaels and X-Pac's time in DX didn't overlap; in fact, they were a day apart, but both of them played a huge part in the legacy of the iconic group that has remained a mainstay in WWE highlight reels for over two decades now.

The Women’s Division gets some serious love, too. Iyo Sky makes her Funko debut, and it’s about time, as she is one of the most exciting stars on the roster right now, and her figure captures her unique energy perfectly. Then there’s Stacy Keibler, a legit Hall of Famer and early 2000s icon. And we can’t forget LA Knight, yeah! The guy has been on an absolute tear, and now he’s got a Funko Pop to match. The shades, the swagger—it’s all there. This is one of those figures you just know is going to fly off the shelves, so don’t wait too long to grab it. Fans love a wrestler who has an easy chant, and Knight has charisma in bucketloads to spare.

What Matches Are Set for the Royal Rumble 2025?

The main event is, of course, the Royal Rumble match. And we get two of them, a men's match and a women's match. The men's Royal Rumble match will feature 30 superstars vying for a world championship opportunity at WrestleMania 41. Notable participants include CM Punk, Jey Uso, John Cena, LA Knight, and Roman Reigns. We're also going to see Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in a ladder match. Both the current Undisputed title belt and the classic Winged Eagle belt will be suspended above the ring, with the first to retrieve them crowned the champion.

WWE Royal Rumble streams on Peacock on February 1.

