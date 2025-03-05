Total Bellas alum Nikki Garcia is not ashamed about her unapologetic approach to self-love after her messy split from Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev. The couple finalized their divorce in November 2024, a few months after Artem’s arrest on suspicion of domestic violence. Now that Nikki is ready to embrace her newfound single life, she doesn’t care about the backlash she has faced for saying "I want to be owned. I want my body rocked," she declared.

Nikki made the controversial comment during the February 18, 2025, episode of the Nikki & Brie Show podcast while rejecting the idea of dating younger men. However, her bold remarks did not sit well with many people. On the March 3, 2025, episode of the podcast, Nikki told her sister and co-host, Brie Garcia, that she had received a DM that told her to “Class it up” and stop talking about her sex life, especially because she was a mom. However, according to Nikki, people had taken her words completely out of context.

She asked people to listen to the entire podcast before making judgments and refused to apologize for embracing her sexuality. In Nikki’s exact words: “Mom or not, I’m a human. I am a woman, and I have an incredible libido that I’m very, very proud of.” Brie agreed with her sister while defending her right to speak her mind, regardless of what critics had to say. “Not everyone’s gonna eat the spicy ice cream,” Brie noted, while Nikki encouraged her haters to “go have fun with vanilla.”

Nikki Garcia Spent Valentine’s Day With Her 4-Year-Old Son