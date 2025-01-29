WWE stands for World Wrestling Entertainment, and the company is certainly embracing the world aspect of its name, following the hugely exciting news that the company will be hosting an historic first premium live event in Paris, France, which also marks the company's first stadium show in Europe since 2022.

“Backlash France in Lyon last year broke arena records and decibel levels, demonstrating just how loud and passionate our WWE fans in France can be,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “We believe Clash in Paris and Raw will attract people from around the world to Paris and once again create a true spectacle.”

Set to take place at the Paris La Défense Arena, Clash in Paris will be held in Europe’s largest indoor venue, which has previously hosted global superstars such as Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, and Bruce Springsteen, and the announcement marks another major WWE event in Europe following the success of Clash at the Castle in Glasgow this past June and Bash in Berlin in August, both of which satisfied the fanatical support of WWE followers in Europe who brought soccer match level noise and chanting to the shows. Fans in France will have even more to look forward to, as Monday Night Raw will also be broadcast from the same venue on 1 September as well.

What's Next for WWE?

Right now, WWE is in its busy season, approaching the end of its "storyline year", with this Saturday seeing the Royal Rumble show, the second-biggest event in the calendar behind WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes is set to defend his title against Kevin Owens in a ladder match, with the winner going on to main event WrestleMania, potentially against the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble match.

The star-studded 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal will feature huge superstars such as John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Jey Uso, Penta, Bron Breakker, Chad Gable, and Rey Mysterio, with the winner earning a world championship match at WrestleMania 41 against either Gunther or the winner of Rhodes vs. Owens.

The women of WWE will also get their own showcast in a 30-woman Royal Rumble match, with participants including Bayley, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Lyra Valkyria, Ivy Nile, Raquel Rodriguez and Iyo Sky. The victor secures a women's championship match at WrestleMania 41. Finally, there's a Two out of Three Falls match for the WWE Tag Team Championship, in which Champions #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) will defend their titles against the Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley).

WWE Royal Rumble streams on Peacock this Saturday at 6 PM ET.