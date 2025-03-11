Few figures in professional wrestling history have had as much influence both in and out of the ring as Paul Heyman. From his days running ECW to guiding the careers of some of WWE’s biggest stars, Heyman has played a crucial role in shaping modern wrestling. But perhaps his most significant contribution in recent years has been his role in crafting the "Tribal Chief" persona for Roman Reigns, a character that redefined WWE’s main event scene and transformed someone who had struggled to connect with the audience into an all-time great and future Hall of Famer. And according to Heyman, that character was heavily inspired by an iconic war film: Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now.

“When Roman Reigns and I came up with the character, I had Roman study Apocalypse Now, because the initial launch of the Tribal Chief to me was Colonel Kurtz. [Marlon] Brando,” Heyman revealed in a new feature with The Hollywood Reporter. “All things on the Island of Relevancy flow through the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. We all rely on him. We all look to him for the answer, and at the end of the movie, when Martin Sheen has fulfilled the directive of the United States military’s covert operation, to terminate Kurtz’s command with extreme prejudice, he opens up the book written by Kurtz. He sees what Kurtz has written: ‘Drop the bomb.’”

Heyman compared Kurtz’s arc in Apocalypse Now to the burden Reigns carries as the Tribal Chief, noting the weight of responsibility that comes with power.

“The burden of leadership, the burden of the worship, the burden of the expectations, the burden of, let’s call it the acknowledgement, is so heavy on Kurtz that he resents everyone around him for relying on him to this extent, though his power and his entire character is designed for that very purpose.”

Reigns’ dominance as WWE’s top star saw him hold the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for over four years, a feat unheard of in the modern era of wrestling.

What's Next for Roman Reigns?

Reigns' run as Tribal Chief may have ended, but its impact on WWE is undeniable. And thanks to Heyman's guidance, it was a character deeply rooted in cinema, mythology, and the art of long-term storytelling. With Heyman still very much involved in WWE's future, the question now is: what's the next grand story he'll help tell? With WrestleMania 41 around the corner, and a pissed off CM Punk and Seth Rollins over his shoulder, the Tribal Chief has a new mountain to climb.