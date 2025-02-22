Although viewership has declined since its blockbuster Netflix debut, WWE Raw's spot at the top of Netflix's US television rankings every Tuesday has been somewhat of a given for the last few weeks. However, this past week, the live wrestling show only managed to take second place, losing out to one of Netflix's brand-new true-crime series. Ahead of WWE Raw in the rankings was American Murder: Gabby Petito, the investigation into the four-month road trip Gabby embarked on with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, from which she never returned.

Netflix's American Murder universe is yet another example of the platform's chokehold over the true-crime genre, with the two now going hand in hand. This latest addition — the tragic tale of domestic violence haunting a seemingly loving relationship — is perhaps the best of this burgeoning franchise's bunch, with the series already receiving an impressive 83% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The deft touch with which the team behind the series has tackled this tender subject is something other true-crime series should learn from, never teetering into the realm of over-dramatization.

WWE Raw and American Murder: Gabby Petito faced stiff competition to take numbers one and two on Tuesday's rankings, with several big-name shows dropping down the list to make way for this pair of new arrivals. In tenth, The Night Agent dropped two places after 86 days on the list, with ninth place going to Dog Days Out, and eighth to brand-new Nordic Noir The Åre Murders. Cassandra finished in seventh, with Surviving Black Hawk Down dropping three places to sixth. Fifth place was the only positive riser in the list, with Sweet Magnolias moving up a place, and huge Netflix hits Cobra Kai and Love is Blind finishing in fourth and third place respectively.

When Is Wrestlemania 41?

Although the next Premium Live Event hosted by WWE and Netflix is Elimination Chamber, the countdown is well and truly on to this year's showcase of the immortals. Wrestlemania 41 promises to be another two-night showpiece of the best in world wrestling and sports entertainment, with last year's 40th installment considered by many to be one of the greatest since the event's inception. Officially, you will be able to watch Wrestlemania 41 live on both Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025, with the event taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. You can, of course, catch the show live on Netflix, with the biggest night on the WWE calendar also marking John Cena's final-ever Wrestlemania match.

WWE Raw was knocked off Netflix's television rankings by American Murder: Gabby Petito. You can catch both on Netflix now.