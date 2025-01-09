The highly anticipated debut of WWE's Monday Night Raw on Netflix was nothing short of monumental, pulling in a brilliant 4.9 million views globally according to Live+1 data provided by the streaming giant earlier today, which is a groundbreaking number for both WWE but also for Netflix, with the company solidifying its attempts to break into live broadcasting.

Now, it's difficult to compare this to how Raw normally performed on the USA Network, as the 4.9 million views represented audiences from key markets like the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Latin America, though it excluded territories where Netflix does not currently distribute WWE content, such as France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, the Philippines, and South Korea, as those countries have their own TV deals.

However, in the States, Raw’s debut reached 2.6 million households, a dramatic leap compared to the 1.2 million households it averaged during its 2024 run on the USA Network, according to VideoAmp. Now as stated, while it's hard to directly compare between a cable network and a streamer, due to the different metrics involved, Raw's final episode on USA Network averaged approximately 1.596 million viewers. By contrast, the Netflix debut’s viewership figures does indicate a lot more eyes were on the prize.

What Happened on WWE Raw's Netflix Debut?

There were four huge matches that would normally be saved for pay-per-view or, as WWE refers to them now, premium live events. The card is as follows:

Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa : In a thrilling Tribal Combat match, Reigns defeated his cousin Solo Sikoa to retain the sacred ula fala and his title as Tribal Chief.

: In a thrilling Tribal Combat match, Reigns defeated his cousin Solo Sikoa to retain the sacred ula fala and his title as Tribal Chief. Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan : Ripley reclaimed her women’s world championship title in a hard-fought victory, ending a feud that had lasted for almost a year.

: Ripley reclaimed her women’s world championship title in a hard-fought victory, ending a feud that had lasted for almost a year. Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre : Jey Uso emerged victorious in a heated showdown, stealing a win from the Scottish Psychopath with a roll-up pin.

: Jey Uso emerged victorious in a heated showdown, stealing a win from the Scottish Psychopath with a roll-up pin. Main Event – CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins: CM Punk proved he’s still “The Best in the World,” defeating Seth Rollins in a brutal match to close the night.

Adding to the spectacle, John Cena officially kicked off his 2025 farewell tour, delivering an emotional promo that set the tone for his swan song, which will begin with his entry into the Royal Rumble. Dwayne Johnson appeared to open the show, with The Rock also appearing alongside cousin Roman Reigns later that night. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan also appeared, but was booed out of the building, perhaps due to actions in his personal life.

The event was also populated with stars. Musician Travis Scott appeared, smoking a dubious looking cigarette, alongside Jey Uso during his entrance, while stars Macaulay Culkin and his brother, Kieran Culkin, who was celebrating his Golden Globes win the night before, also made appearances at the show.

WWE Raw streams every Monday on Netflix at 8 PM ET.

