This week's Monday Night Raw was a solid follow-up show to last Saturday's Royal Rumble in Indianapolis. Monday's show did a strong job of giving the WWE Universe a better idea as to where things stand for some of their favorite wrestlers in the lead-up to Elimination Chamber, as well as setting up a slew of qualifying matches for the aforementioned Premium Live Event (PLE for short), which is set to take place on March 1st in Toronto.

While this week's Raw didn't quite have the excitement or Royal Rumble hype that made last week's show so memorable, there were still plenty of great moments sprinkled throughout this week's show. Between the audience celebrating Jey Uso eliminating John Cena to win the Men's Rumble with plenty of "YEET" chants, to Rhea Ripley challenging the Women's Rumble victor, Charlotte Flair to a match at WrestleMania 41, this week's show was yet another wonderful week for WWE's flagship show.

Continue reading to get caught up on everything you need to know from this week's Monday Night Raw, leading up to the newest episode on February 10, 2025.

What Time Does 'Monday Night Raw' Start?

Image via WWE

As always, Monday Night Raw will continue to air at its normal time of 5pm PT / 8pm ET. Since moving to Netflix, Raw's weekly shows have been noticeably tighter, often keeping the show well under the typical 3-hour window fans had come to expect when the show aired on the USA Network.

Where Does 'Monday Night Raw' Take Place This Week?

Image via WWE

Last week's Monday Night Raw took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. This week's show, however, took things up north a bit to the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Who Were The Special Appearances On This Week's 'Monday Night Raw'?

Image via WWE

Plenty of WWE superstars and fan favorites were present for this week's show in Cleveland, including the likes of Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Intercontinental Champion Gunther, WWE legend CM Punk, and even "The Maverick" Logan Paul. It was a typically stacked roster as many WWE stars competed for a chance to take part in March's Elimination Chamber, with two participants being confirmed on this week's show, with many more to be made official in the coming weeks. Things have already begun to heat up in the WWE Universe, with everybody pining for their chance at a main event match at this year's WrestleMania.

Who Are the Announcers on This Week's 'Monday Night Raw'?

Close

This week's Monday Night Raw featured all the Raw mainstays that fans have come to know and love. Pat McAfee and Michael Cole once again served as commentators on this week's Raw, giving viewers all the classic banter and quips they have come to expect from the pair. Alicia Taylor served as Raw's ring announcer once more, turning in reliably great work as well.

What Were This Week's 'Monday Night Raw' Matches?

After a quick promo between Jey Uso and Gunther, teasing their impending clash at WrestleMania 41, the night's matches began with Raw newcomer Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser. Penta has been stacking up wins ever since his debut on Raw on January 13's show, proving himself as a new powerhouse within the company. This week was no exception as Penta dominated over Kaiser, earning yet another huge victory in an already impressive WWE career. However, it didn't stop there, as Penta was interrupted by Pete Dunne, who gave Kaiser an opening to attack Penta post-victory.

Following Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley's promo was The New Day vs. Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee. The New Day has had a rough couple of weeks since their Monday Night Raw return, with Xavier Woods' family turning on the New Day members and leading to Woods' loss in a one-on-one match with Rey Mysterio. However, New Day finally got their moment of revenge, all thanks to Logan Paul, who took out Rey Mysterio at ring side before throwing The Legendary Luchadore back into the ring, giving Xavier Woods an opportunity to finish Rey with a Trouble in Paradise before pinning him for the win. Mysterio may have lost this week, but he'll have his chance for a comeback next week when he faces Paul in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

Speaking of Elimination Chamber qualifying matches, that brings us to the final two matches of the night, beginning with the women's qualifying match, Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY, the latter of whom has been in a tense rivalry with WWE superstar Bayley since her betrayal of Damage CTRL. IYO SKY was really looking for a win here after her unfortunate elimination in the Royal Rumble after over an hour in the ring. But to SKY's dismay, Rhea Ripley confronted Liv Morgan's tag-team partner, Raquel Rodriguiez, at ringside, leading to Liv Morgan's victory by DQ, meaning Morgan will be the one competiting in the women's Elimination Chamber come March.

And finally, we have the main event of the night, CM Punk vs. Sami Zayn in the men's qualifying match. After an inspirational pep talk from The Visionary, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, things were finally starting to look up for Sami Zayn, who has been having a rough time as of late, But sadly for Sami, it was Punk who had the upper hand, ultimately countering Sami's Helluva Kick finisher with his own Go to Sleep finisher, putting Sami down for the count. However, things got even worse for Sami when Kevin Owens came out to unleash an attack Sami, finishing him off with a Package Piledriver, which ended the night. Poor Sami Zayn just can't catch a break.

What Are Next Week's 'Monday Night Raw' Matches?