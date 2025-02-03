For many, Monday night is but the mark of completion for the first day of the week in their countdown to the weekend, but for wrestling fans, Monday night stands for something more, and that's all thanks to WWE's Monday Night Raw. Every week is a return to the world of wrestling (for better or worse), the ultimate comfort food sport. Whether your first exposure was Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III, John Cena in the Attitude Era, or even just recently with the kick-off of WWE's Netflix Era, watching Raw on Monday night is like a warm cup of hot chocolate on a cold winter night.

This week's Raw was easily the best and most star-studded since the debut of Raw on Netflix, with plenty of incredible teases for the Royal Rumble, shocking betrayals, and plenty of unexpected appearances that made for a pretty incredible night for the WWE Universe. Logan Paul was drowned out by audience booing, "Main Event" Jey Uso came out to a symphony of "YEET" chanting from the crowd, and Paul Heyman debuted the cover art of WWE 2K25 featuring former WWE Champion and Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. It was a beautiful night of classic wrestling magic, all heading to what has been promised as the biggest Royal Rumble of all time (as of writing, the Rumble is set to commence tomorrow night).

Continue reading to find out what you may have missed from this past week's Monday Night Raw on Monday, January 27, 2025.

What Time Does 'Monday Night Raw' Start?

As always, Monday Night Raw will continue to air at its normal time of 5pm PT / 8pm ET. WWE's flagship show continues to fall short of the 3-hour window which fans have been familiar with for so long, but that may be for the best, as it makes for a tighter show overall, especially when the show is as packed as this week's was. This week's Monday Night Raw clocked in at about 2 hours and 40 minutes including commercial breaks, with the Netflix playback running at just about 2 hours flat without commercial breaks, which is seemingly the new runtime for Raw episodes, as this trend has been repeated from last week's show.

Where Does 'Monday Night Raw' Take Place This Week?

Whereas last week's show took place in Dallas, Texas, this week's Monday Night Raw moved closer to the East Coast, taking place at the State Farm Arena in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia. Next week's show will be moving to Cleveland, Ohio, at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Who Were The Special Appearances On This Week's 'Monday Night Raw'?

This week's Monday Night Raw was perhaps the most star-studded affair since Raw's Netflix premiere, featuring some of the biggest faces in the WWE, as well as some surprising celebrity appearances, both in the audience and as part of the show. The night began with a promo featuring Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Intercontinental Champion Gunther, and "The Maverick" Logan Paul in his Monday Night Raw debut. But that was just the appetizer for the onslaught of huge faces that graced the ring.

Atlanta's Monday Night Raw featured the likes of WWE legends such as Rey Mysterio and CM Punk, the latter of whom had a tense confrontation with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at the end of the show, declaring his intentions to come for Cody's title, stabbing him "in the front," as Punk put it. Also featured at Raw were some of the biggest stars in the company, including Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Drew McIntyre, just to name to a few.

There were also quite a few celebrities present at this week's Raw, most notably popular streamer Kai Cenat, who was actually included as part of the show, receiving an invite to this weekend's Royal Rumble from Pat McAfee. The audience was also packed with big names, from prolific rappers like 2 Chainz and Quavo to Netflix's The Recruit star, Noah Centineo. Needless to say, it was an exciting night for guest appearances on Raw.

Who Are the Announcers on This Week's 'Monday Night Raw'?

This week's Monday Night Raw announcers went back to normal after Pat McAfee was absent from last week's show in Dallas. McAfee returned alongside co-commentator Michael Cole, with Alicia Taylor once again serving as the ring announcer for the show.

What Were This Week's 'Monday Night Raw' Matches?

This week's Monday Night Raw had four memorable matches with plenty of exciting moments and surprises for fans and wrestlers alike. From shocking betrayals, to surprising outcomes, there was a lot for fans to feast on this week, beginning with the Tag Team Champions, the War Raiders vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh. The Tag Team match was an exciting way to begin the night, but unfortunately resulted in the injury of JD McDonagh, who is said to be out for the next few months after breaking a few ribs and ultimately puncturing his lung. However, McDonagh showed great resilience, finishing the match despite his injury, but his determination wasn't quite enough to secure a victory over the War Raiders, who executed the War Machine finisher to pin McDonagh's partner, Dominik Mysterio, to retain their Tag Team title.

Following the Tag Team match was Xavier Woods vs. Rey Mysterio. New Day member Xavier Woods' family was in attendance for the match, but not in the way that Woods may have wanted them to be. During Woods and Mysterio's match, in which Woods clearly had the upper hand early on in their tussle, Woods' family finally took their seats after initially being late to the match, only to then turn on Woods and the New Day, discouraging their bad behavior and unsportsmanlike conduct, and dawning shirts which read "The New Day Sucks". This intense ridicule and humiliation from Woods' family caused the star to lose focus, giving Rey Mysterio the opportunity to set up a 619 to ultimately win the match; and to rub some salt in the wound, Woods' family even had an extra shirt for Rey to wear as he celebrated his victory in the match.

Next up was the Women's Tag Team match; Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bianca Belair & Naomi, but this was a non-title match. Some fans had speculated early on that Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley would appear at some point during or after this match to help out Bianca and Naomi, but those rumors proved false, as Ripley has her sights set on possibly entering the Men's Royal Rumble for a shot at Cody Rhodes' title. However, the match still managed to be a nice spectacle for fans, with a nice tug-of-war between the two teams as to who had the upper hand. Bianca and Naomi were close to claiming their victory when Dominik Mysterio came in to interfere, ultimately costing the duo the match as Liv Morgan pinned Naomi for the win.

The final match of the night was Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn. McIntyre had already warmed up with his loud declaration of his new target being Paul Heyman's good friend, CM Punk, and with that pent-up aggression, he secured the victory over Sami Zayn by putting his feet on the ropes of the ring after Sami attempted a Helluva Kick. Even more tragically for Sami, after Cody Rhodes ran into the ring to help Sami from Drew's unprovoked most-match attack, Sami attempted another Helluva Kick to finish off Drew, which accidentally connected with Rhodes instead, repeating Sami's mistake from last week's show where he made the same mistake with Seth Rollins. It just hasn't been a good few weeks for Zayn.

What Are Next Week's 'Monday Night Raw' Matches?

As of writing, there are no confirmed matches for Cleveland's Monday Night Raw on January 3, 2025. This is likely due to not wanting to spoil any surprises for Saturday's Royal Rumble. There will likely be more information available about specific matches before the show airs on Monday night.