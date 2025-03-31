The final night of the three week WWE European Road to WrestleMania tour hit London once more, with the build to the biggest show of the year finally kicking into gear following some brutal takedowns, both physically and verbally. Here's what went down on WWE Raw from London.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes Light a Match Under WrestleMania 41

In an opening segment that blew the roof off the sold-out O2 Arena, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and “The Last Time Is Now” John Cena finally went for the jugular. After weeks of tension and vague teases, the gloves came off—and then some. Cena walked out draped in a Union Jack-themed towel, but the crowd met him with that familiar mix of love and loathing. He didn’t even get a word in before Rhodes interrupted, sharply dressed and sharp-tongued.

Cody mocked himself before Cena could, rattling off the usual criticisms—his lisp, Stardust, the neck tattoo—and then threw the first real punch: “You’re disgusted by me? Then tell them why.” Cena obliged. What followed was one of the rawest, most personal verbal wars Cena’s had in years. Cody was a “chauffeur,” a “generic blob,” and a “nepo gimmick” wearing a title he didn’t deserve.

Cena promised to bury him—not out of malice, but because he buries mediocrity, not talent. Cody clapped back with fire of his own, questioning Cena’s legacy and calling him a company creation. “You’re still my hero, but you’re also a piece of shit,” he growled. In the line of the night, Cena compared himself to Rhodes, stating that he "built an empire for billionaires, while you steal money from their kids", a truly WILD dig at Rhodes' time in All Elite Wrestling with Tony Khan. More of this please.

After a scuffle that saw Cena try and fail to blindside Rhodes, the champ dropped him with Cross Rhodes and made his WrestleMania intentions crystal clear. Cena may have the last word at Mania, but right now, Cody's got the momentum—and his hat.

Gunther Brutally Takes Down Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso wanted to prove Gunther is beatable. Instead, he got massacred. The World Heavyweight Champion didn’t just win; he basically killed him. After a methodical takedown, Gunther refused to pin Jimmy clean, instead brutalizing him with multiple clotheslines and a sleeper hold until the referee had no choice but to end it.

Then came the real horror. A post-match assault saw Jey Uso zip-tied to the ropes and forced to watch his brother get battered into a crimson heap. Gunther, title raised high and literally painted in Jimmy's blood, made his most chilling statement yet: Jey is not in his league. In two weeks, the brothers won’t be able to save each other—and Gunther may not want them to.

Logan Paul Is Booed Out of London

AJ Styles called out Logan Paul, and the social media smugling strutted out like he owned the O2 Arena—until the fans drowned him in boos. Paul reveled in the heat, mocking London’s “broke” crowd and refusing to fight for free.

What started as words quickly became fists. Styles nearly got his hands on him, but Paul pulled a cheap low blow and dropped Styles with the Paulverizer before escaping like a smug villain from a Netflix docuseries. The match isn’t official yet, but the heat’s boiling over. All signs point to Styles vs. Paul at WrestleMania, as AJ once again gets put into the "you can have a great match with anyone" corner.

Chaos Reigns in the Women's Title Picture

With Bianca Belair serving as special guest referee, Rhea Ripley challenged Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship in a high-stakes main event that quickly spiraled into chaos. Sky and Ripley traded hard-hitting near falls, and Belair took multiple accidental bumps. Tensions boiled over when Ripley struck Bianca, and all hell broke loose. Belair called for the bell after Sky accidentally dropkicked her, leading to a double disqualification.

Ripley, still without a path to WrestleMania, snapped. She dropped both Sky and Belair with multiple Riptides, then stood tall with the championship held high, drenched in pure rage. The match is still scheduled as Sky vs. Belair—but Ripley may have just forced WWE’s hand to make it a Triple Threat.

And The Rest...

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio handed Penta his first WWE pinfall loss, defeating him and Bron Breakker after miscommunication cost the babyfaces the match.

and handed his first WWE pinfall loss, defeating him and after miscommunication cost the babyfaces the match. Chad Gable is unfortunately still sick, but in totally unrelated news, El Grande Americano returns to Raw next week.

is unfortunately still sick, but in totally unrelated news, returns to Raw next week. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship is set for next week’s Raw.

vs. for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship is set for next week’s Raw. Celebrity sightings included Kate Nash, Lewis Capaldi, Charlie Brooker, and UFC’s Michael “Venom” Page.

We still have three weeks before WrestleMania, but finally it seems like the Road is going in the right direction—and Cena vs. Rhodes is officially box office. God help us if Cena goes missing for three weeks now.