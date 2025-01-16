It's fair to say that WWE's big bow on Netflix on January 6 has been nothing short of a colossal success. WWE Raw, which made its long awaited debut on the streaming platform last Monday has been watched by over 6 million people now, and the night was full of memorable moments that included legends like The Rock, John Cena, The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, CM Punk and a lot, lot more. But it wasn't just the stars that impressed. The venue — the state of the art Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California — was also a star of the show, and WWE has just dropped a stunning video (via Fly By Chicago) which showcases the stunning scenes on show via incredible drone footage.

The drone flew around all night and captured some of the night's most iconic moments, from the crowds gathering before the show, the crowning of Ripley as the new WWE Women's World Champion, the entrance of the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, the explosive entrance featuring Jey Uso, Pat McAfee, Michael Cole, Travis Scott, and what appeared to be a small, herbal cigarette, no doubt used for pain relief by the musician. The event will live long in the memory for the WWE Universe, and the stunning footage is another great reminder of the magic that WWE is capable of producing when it's all hands on deck.

What Happened on the January 6th WWE Raw?

The night's main event saw CM Punk defeat Seth Rollins in a lengthy and gruelling brawl, with Punk finally getting the victory after a thunderous Go To Sleep. Rhea Ripley reclaimed the Women's World Championship by defeating Liv Morgan, while in a Tribal Combat match, Roman Reigns faced Solo Sikoa for the Ula Fala and the recognition as Tribal Chief of the Anoaʻi family. Reigns emerged victorious, reaffirming his position at the helm of the family dynasty.

The event was also marked by the return of several WWE legends. The Rock made an electrifying entrance, addressing the audience and acknowledging current champions, setting the stage for potential future storylines... or not, depending on who you believe, while John Cena kicked off his farewell tour and set his sights on winning the 2025 Royal Rumble match as he looks to win a record breaking 17th world championship.

WWE Raw streams every Monday on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on WWE.