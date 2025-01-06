Ahead of tonight's blockbuster WWE Raw premiere on Netflix, WWE has released an epic hype video to promote the show which will also serve as the cold open for the series. Tonight's episode, which begins at 8 PM ET live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, is set to be the biggest Raw in history and the line-up is one of the most stacked in the 30+ years that the show has been airing. John Cena will be at the center of the show, with the wrestling icon beginning his final year as a professional wrestler and kicking off his retirement tour, which should begin with a declaration that the leader of the Cenation will entering the Royal Rumble match next month as he looks to complete his goal of becoming a 17-time world champion for the company, which would be an all time record.

Dwayne Johnson has also teased that he will be appearing as he looks to resume his storyline with his cousin Roman Reigns, who is set to engage in Tribal Combat against Solo Sikoa. This match will determine the rightful leader of The Bloodline, following tensions over Sikoa's possession of the Ula Fala, a neck garment that symbolises the "Tribal Chief" of the Anoa'i family. Meanwhile, in the main event and a highly anticipated showdown years in the making, CM Punk will take on Seth Rollins as the animosity between the pair finally boils over. Their rivalry escalated following a chaotic brawl on the December 16 edition of Raw.

What Else Can We Expect from Raw on Netflix?

There's also a blockbuster match-up between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley as they resume their rivalry in what's being described as the final match in their year-long rivalry, which has revolved around Dominik Mysterio, who stabbed Ripley in the back to align with Morgan romantically. Ripley was forced to give up the Women's World Championship due to injury and she is referring to this bout as "The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour," aims to reclaim the title she never lost.

Logan Paul is also set to re-appear ahead of what's expected to be another marquee match at April's WrestleMania, while there will also be a match between Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso, two of the company's most popular stars. Other wrestling legends are also expected to appear, including the likes of Hulk Hogan.

Monday Night Raw will stream live on Netflix at 8 PM ET this evening. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.