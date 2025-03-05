WWE Raw may have settled into its long-term streaming rhythm, but it's still holding strong in Netflix’s global top ten rankings, proving that the move to streaming has been a game-changer for WWE’s flagship show and for the streaming platform, too. According to Netflix's Tudum site, the February 24 episode of Raw brought in 2.6 million global viewers in its weekly measurement window. This put the show at No. 8 on the list of most-watched English-language TV series worldwide—and it means the show has maintained its streak of entering the top 10 every week since it made its bow on January 6.

Since it debuted back then, Raw's numbers have been consistent, which has to be pleasing for Netflix. Now, the show's debut did draw in 5.9 million viewers which set a record-breaking precedent, but that was artificially inflated due to a heavy ad campaign, plus special appearances from the likes of The Rock, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, John Cena and a heavily anticipated main event of CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins.

So while that initial surge was boosted by heavy promotion and major names, Raw has since settled into a stable range, consistently drawing between 2.6 and 3.1 million viewers globally. While the February 24 episode represents the lowest total so far, Raw is still pulling in bigger numbers than major Netflix originals, including Ms. Rachel (2.5 million viewers) and American Murder: Laci Peterson (2.1 million viewers).

Netflix's Top 10 English-Language Shows (Week of February 24 – March 3, 2025)

Rank Show Views (Millions) 1 Zero Day: Limited Series 17.9M 2 American Murder: Gabby Petito: Season 1 11.3M 3 Running Point: Season 1 9.3M 4 Toxic Town: Limited Series 4.8M 5 The Search For Instagram’s Worst Con Artist: Season 1 3.8M 6 Love Is Blind: Season 8 3.2M 7 The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards 2.6M 8 WWE Raw: February 24, 2025 2.6M 9 Ms. Rachel: Season 1 2.5M 10 American Murder: Laci Peterson: Season 1 2.1M

What’s Next for WWE Raw on Netflix?

The March 3 episode of Raw—which aired just 48 hours after the shocking events of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025—should be well up on last week's numbers when Netflix releases updated rankings next week. The fallout from John Cena’s jaw-dropping heel turn, CM Punk’s blistering promo, and a blockbuster WrestleMania build-up could easily catapult Raw higher up the charts once again, and ratings tend to remain strong during WrestleMania season, especially with the promise of more appearances from the likes of Cena and The Rock.

The March 10 episode will also feature CM Punk and Seth Rollins attempting to end their rivalry for good in a steel cage match.