WWE's flagship show Monday Night Raw made history this week as it premiered its first-ever episode on Netflix, and it's already proving to be a smash hit. The highly anticipated debut of WWE Raw on Netflix landed in the number one spot on the streamer’s Top 10 rankings, which shows not just the global appeal of professional wrestling but also proves that WWE’s bold move to bring its programming to Netflix is going to pay off in spades. The January 6 debut episode of Raw was nothing short of monumental, delivering a jam-packed night of action, drama, and nostalgia that had fans buzzing worldwide.

Dwayne Johnson opened the show to a thunderous ovation as he introduced the world to a new era for WWE, before setting the stage for the long-awaited Tribal Combat match between Roman Reigns and his cousin, Solo Sikoa. Reigns eventually triumphed after a match rife with interference from both The Bloodline, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, Kevin Owens and even the WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. Reigns was crowned the undisputed Tribal Chief of the Anoa'i clan at the end of the match by The Rock.

We then had John Cena, one of WWE’s biggest icons, addressing the sold-out crowd in Los Angeles. Cena thanked the fans, Netflix, and Raw itself for giving him the opportunity to begin his farewell tour in style. Cena’s promo wasn’t without its big reveals—he officially declared his entry into the 2025 Royal Rumble match, vowing to win and make history as he aims for one last WrestleMania moment.

CM Punk Steals the Show

In the main event of the evening, CM Punk squared off against Seth Rollins in a highly anticipated match that delivered on every level. The self-proclaimed “Best in the World” proved he still has what it takes, defeating Rollins in a hard-fought bout that left the crowd roaring. After his victory, Punk cut a fiery promo backstage, calling out WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, and officially throwing his name into the Royal Rumble match.

“46 is just a number. One through 30, just numbers. Royal Rumble, you’re next on the list. Gunther, I’m coming for you. Cody, I’m coming for you. I am clutch. I am the best in the world.”

WWE Raw will be live on Netflix every Monday at 8 PM ET. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on WWE Raw.

WWE Raw Release Date January 11, 1993 Seasons 33

