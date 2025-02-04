WWE Raw aired live from Cleveland, Ohio last night, with the post-Royal Rumble fallout setting the stage for the Road to WrestleMania 41, and we were treated to some storyline teases, sneak attacks, and a banger of a main event. Here’s everything you need to know about what went down.

Gunther Has a Warning for Jey Uso

Kicking off the show, Jey Uso made an emotional entrance, basking in the glow of his shocking Royal Rumble win. The Cleveland crowd showered him with “You deserve it” and “YEET” chants, visibly moving Jey to tears. Reflecting on his 15-year journey—from tag team glory to breaking out on his own—Jey declared, “I got it now,” cementing his place in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

But it wasn’t all celebration. Gunther, the dominant Intercontinental Champion, interrupted to throw some serious shade. Dismissing Jey as unworthy of adding to his legacy, Gunther warned, “If you choose me, it’ll be hell every week, and WrestleMania will be the most horrible display of violence this business has ever seen.” Not exactly the pep talk Jey was expecting, and the perfect heel promo you want against an underdog challenger. Jey, as you'd expect, promised to walk into WrestleMania as the Royal Rumble winner—and out as champion. Jey added he'd be heading to SmackDown on Friday to talk to Cody Rhodes, but this match feels like a lock.

CM Punk Punches His Ticket to Elimination Chamber

The main event saw CM Punk square off against Sami Zayn in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. In a great match, both men traded near falls, with Zayn coming heartbreakingly close to victory on multiple occasions. The Cleveland crowd was red-hot, delivering a “This is awesome” chant as Zayn held off Punk's aggressive attacks and escaped the Anaconda Vise, but in the end, after dodging Zayn’s Helluva Kick, Punk hit the GTS for the win, securing his spot in the Elimination Chamber alongside John Cena. Post-match, Punk offered Zayn a handshake in a show of respect, acknowledging that Zayn is indeed on his level.

But just after the match, a visibly battered and bruised Kevin Owens attacked Zayn — wearing a Sami Zayn Forever t-shirt too, the scoundrel — and capped it off with a banned package piledriver. Are we heading for another chapter in the Owens-Zayn saga? All signs point to yes.

Charlotte Flair Talks Comeback, Teases WrestleMania Plans

Fresh off her historic second Royal Rumble win, Charlotte Flair hit the ring to reflect on her rollercoaster year. Battling back from a serious knee injury, Flair admitted, “There was a point last year when I didn’t know if my knee was going to get better.” But with the WWE Universe watching, she reclaimed her spot at the top, declaring, “I’m still the greatest WWE Superstar in the industry.” The fans also let Charlotte know their feelings, booing her out of the building.

Enter Rhea Ripley, who reminded Flair of their unfinished business. Ripley, oozing that Mami confidence, dared Flair to pick her for WrestleMania, vowing to "beat the respect into you.” Flair played coy, hinting she’d also be scouting Giulia in NXT and Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown before making her decision. Looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer to see if Flair and Ripley are destined for one more WrestleMania showdown.

Logan Paul Stirs the Pot in Cleveland

Hometown hero—or villain, if you're 99.9% of the planet—Logan Paul made his return to Raw, drawing a choir of boos from the Cleveland faithful. Interrupting a tag match between The New Day and Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee, Paul’s distraction helped New Day secure the win. But Paul wasn’t done, as he disrespected Mysterio with a smug head pat, only to eat a stiff punch for his troubles.

Paul and Mysterio will face off next week in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match, and if tonight was any indication, there’s plenty of bad blood brewing, but given the way WWE has used Paul so far, we reckon it's a safe bet he's in the Chamber alongside Cena and Punk.

This week’s Raw did a great job of blending post-Rumble fallout with WrestleMania build-up. Jey Uso’s emotional promo, CM Punk’s huge victory, and Kevin Owens’ not-so-shocking betrayal (how does this guy have friends?) all set the stage for what should be a wild ride on the Road to WrestleMania. Stay tuned to Collider for more on WWE.