WWE Raw aired live last night from Cleveland, Ohio, and we've locked in our first WrestleMania 41 match. Here's everything you need to know from another chaotic night on the road to WrestleMania.

Gunther Sends a Message and Jey Uso Lays Down a Challenge

Jey Uso entered through the Cleveland crowd to a hero’s welcome, soaking in “YEET” chants and an emotional standing ovation, yeeting all over the place. But before he could bask in his Royal Rumble victory for too long, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther blindsided him, tripping Jey on the announcers' table and brutalizing him at ringside. A devastating powerbomb in the ring sent a clear message — following their confrontation last week, Gunther made it clear that Jey just isn't on his level.

But Jey fired back. Despite being laid out, he grabbed a mic and made his decision official: "Me and you at WrestleMania." When Gunther attempted to intimidate him again, Jey sprang to his feet and hit a suicide dive to send the champion reeling. But now we have our first match locked for Mania, and it's going to be Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Bayley Punches Her Ticket to the Chamber

Noted "basketball lady" Bayley, who will soon be making an appearance in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, took on WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria in an Elimination Chamber qualifier, where the two had quite the match. Bayley survived a tornado DDT, multiple suplexes, and a brutal aerial assault from Valkyria before sealing the win with a roll-up counter. Post-match, the two women shared a handshake, but Bayley now has her sights set on WrestleMania 41 as she joins the Chamber match.

Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai Score a Big Tag Team Win

In a contender for the biggest and best surprise match of the night, Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai took down Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez in a hellacious encounter. The fast-paced and action-packed match went 15 minutes and ended up with Morgan bleeding all over the ring, but the two wrestlers from Damage Control outdid the Judgment Day pair and sealed a big win.

Logan Paul Steals the Spotlight in His Hometown

Cleveland’s own Logan Paul returned home to a villain's welcome and wasted no time making enemies. First, he interrupted CM Punk to remind the Second City Saint that he'd eliminated him from the Royal Rumble, and that he'd do the same at Elimination Chamber, but the real fireworks came later when Paul faced off with Rey Mysterio in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

Paul withstood a 619 and a springboard moonsault before countering with a devastating Paulverizer DDT for the pin that looked even better due to the size of Mysterio. With the victory, Paul joins CM Punk, John Cena, and Drew McIntyre in the Chamber.

Other Things You May Have Missed on This Week's 'WWE Raw'

AJ Styles returned to Raw after an injury scare and vowed to make an impact ahead of Mania, but was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio and Carlito . Styles got the better of the two, and a match between Styles and Dominik is now set for next week’s Raw.

returned to Raw after an injury scare and vowed to make an impact ahead of Mania, but was interrupted by and . Styles got the better of the two, and a match between Styles and Dominik is now set for next week’s Raw. After the chaos of last week’s Elimination Chamber qualifiers, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley addressed Iyo Sky, officially granting her a title shot. The match will go down on the Raw after Elimination Chamber.

addressed officially granting her a title shot. The match will go down on the Raw after Elimination Chamber. New Day continued their dastardly heel turn by attacking Rey Mysterio after the main event before the show went off the air. D*cks.

This week’s Raw packed plenty of WrestleMania build-up, with Jey Uso’s challenge to Gunther, Logan Paul’s Chamber qualification, and AJ Styles' return standing out. With Elimination Chamber just around the corner, the road to WrestleMania 41 is heating up, so stay tuned to Collider for all the latest WWE coverage.