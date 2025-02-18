It was another action-packed night of drama on WWE Raw as we move one week closer to Elimination Chamber 2025 in Toronto, with three huge matches for the show being finalized, feuds being teased for the weeks ahead, and a fiery confrontation between Jey Uso and Gunther. Here’s everything that went down.

Sami Zayn Gets His Match With Kevin Owens, Whether He’s Cleared or Not

Raw kicked off with a star-studded arrival, as Daytona 500 winner William Byron pulled up to the arena, bringing AJ Styles along for the ride. Meanwhile, the tension between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens escalated further as Zayn made his way to the ring for a fiery promo. Still reeling from the package piledriver Owens delivered last week, Zayn vowed revenge, stating that despite their history as friends, enemies, probably lovers after all this time, there would be no forgiveness after what Owens did. Raw GM Adam Pearce attempted to talk him down, repeatedly telling Zayn that he was not medically cleared to wrestle. However, Zayn wasn’t backing down, demanding the match against Owens at Elimination Chamber. Pearce finally relented, but said that the match would be unsanctioned, meaning there would be no rules, no referee intervention, and no WWE liability for whatever happens. For those who've never seen an unsanctioned match before, prepare for pain.

AJ Styles Returns to Raw With a Win

In the first match of the night, AJ Styles took on Dominik Mysterio, with Carlito in Dom’s corner. After some outside interference from Carlito, Dom nearly stole the win, but Styles delivered a decisive Styles Clash to secure the victory. However, after the match, Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker stormed the ring, attempting to spear Styles—but missed, accidentally spearing Dominik instead, which the crowd all absolutely loved, because we hate you, Dom. Boooo. Styles quickly got the upper hand on Breakker, who retreated. A match between these two isn't one we thought we needed, but chat, we need this.

Gunther Vows to Destroy Jey Uso at WrestleMania

A recap of Jey Uso’s decision to challenge Gunther at WrestleMania 41 set the stage for a brilliant segment featuring the World Heavyweight Champion. Entering through the crowd in Jey’s signature style, Gunther mocked the fans, calling them dogs who don’t understand Shakespeare. Gunther dismissed Jey as an unworthy challenger, blaming the fans for giving him false confidence. He then confronted Michael Cole and Pat McAfee at ringside, demanding their "professional opinion" on whether Jey stood a chance. When McAfee responded yes, Gunther wasn’t amused.

Before things got physical, Jey Uso stormed out, forcing officials to hold him back. A brawl nearly erupted, but security separated them before things could escalate further. Gunther left, but not before warning that Jey’s blood would be on the fans’ hands at WrestleMania. This is one of those classic underdog vs. monster heel scenarios that wrestling fans just eat up, and nobody in the business is better than Gunther.

Roxanne Perez Punches Her Ticket to Elimination Chamber

Later in the night, Roxanne Perez faced Raquel Rodriguez in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. The former NXT Women’s Champion shocked the crowd by outsmarting the much bigger — almost comically so — Rodriguez, taking advantage of interference from Bianca Belair and Naomi to land Pop Rocks for the win. With the victory, Perez secured her spot in the Women’s Chamber match.

Seth Rollins Survives Finn Balor to Secure Chamber Spot

The night’s main event saw Seth Rollins and Finn Balor battle in a crucial Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Balor tried to jump Rollins before the bell, but the Visionary fought back with a Buckle Bomb and Pedigree. Balor nearly won with a coup de grâce, but Rollins kicked out at the last second. In the closing moments, Rollins countered a submission into a Curb Stomp, securing the hard-fought victory and clinching his spot in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match. As Rollins celebrated, the WrestleMania 41 sign loomed behind him, signaling that his journey to the biggest stage of them all was still very much alive, but for how much longer? We'll see.

Elimination Chamber will stream on Peacock on March 1 from Toronto.