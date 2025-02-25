It was another action-packed night on WWE Raw as we move just 5 days away from Elimination Chamber 2025 in Toronto. CM Punk set the tone for the night, making it clear that Logan Paul is in for a reckoning inside the Chamber, while Gunther delivered yet another brutal beatdown. With the road to WrestleMania 41 heating up, the stakes only continue to rise. Here’s everything that went down.

CM Punk Warns Logan Paul: “You’re a Nobody”

Raw kicked off in Cincinnati with Logan Paul making his way to the ring, smug as ever. Hometown hero? Ew. Paul wasted no time in running down his own state, mocking the crowd before promising that he would leave the Chamber as the next face of the company. But before he could gloat any further, CM Punk’s music hit, sending the arena into a frenzy.

Dressed in a Chicago Teachers Union t-shirt — because Punk remains as based as ever — Punk took his time soaking in the crowd’s chants before finally addressing Paul. He dismissed the YouTube grifter as just another dime-a-dozen loudmouth who does things for attention. Paul fired back, calling Punk’s return a failure and suggesting that the fans would soon forget him, just like they had forgotten Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena before him.

That was enough for Punk. He promised to personally eliminate Paul inside the Chamber as payback for the Royal Rumble. And as for the WWE Championship? Punk made it clear — he doesn’t care if Cody Rhodes sells his soul to The Rock, because in this business, Punk is Satan himself. Before things could escalate, Paul smirked, delivered a disrespectful slap across Punk’s face, and rolled out of the ring. “Oopsie, my bad,” Paul laughed from ringside, but the look in Punk’s eyes said it all. Come Elimination Chamber, Paul is in for a world of pain.

Cody Rhodes Confronts The Rock’s Offer — And Seth Rollins

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance late in the night, receiving a massive ovation from the Cincinnati crowd. But Cody wasn’t in a celebratory mood. Instead, he addressed the question that’s been looming since SmackDown — would he sell his soul to The Rock? Cody acknowledged that The Final Boss's words had been weighing on him. He said he wasn’t just making a decision for himself but for his family, his students at the Nightmare Factory, and the memory of his father, Dusty Rhodes, who wrestled well into his sixties just to make ends meet. The thought of a shortcut to cementing his legacy was tempting, but before Cody could finish his thought, Seth Rollins’ music hit.

Dressed in a wild maroon outfit, Rollins wasted no time getting in Cody’s face. He reminded him that last year, they stood side by side against The Bloodline. And now, instead of fighting, Cody was considering making a deal with The Final Boss? Rollins asked Cody if he was really going to trade his dream for Instagram followers and a couple of Hollywood cameos.

Cody pushed back, reminding Rollins that he wasn’t exactly innocent when it came to compromising morals. After all, Rollins was once the golden boy of The Authority, under the thumb of Triple H. Cody said the reason The Rock didn’t offer Rollins a deal was because Rollins’ soul was already compromised. Tensions boiled over, but Rollins finally calmed himself, telling Cody that he wasn’t there to judge him, he was there to protect him from making the same mistake he once did. But in the end, Rollins had a different message: if he wins the Elimination Chamber, he will take Cody’s championship at WrestleMania.

Gunther Sends a Message to Jey Uso

After weeks of dismissing Jey Uso as an unworthy challenger, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther finally acknowledged the WrestleMania match on his terms. Dressed to compete, Gunther addressed the crowd, explaining that he had originally been unimpressed with the idea of facing Jey. But now? He’s looking forward to humiliating him in front of the world.

To prove a point, Gunther handpicked Akira Tozawa as his opponent, mocking his TikTok dance and his efforts to win over fans. The match was little more than an exhibition of Gunther’s dominance — Tozawa had a brief moment of hope, but the champion quickly brutalized him with a powerbomb and sleeper hold to secure the win. Gunther wasn’t finished. He targeted Otis after the match, trying to send another message, but before he could do more damage, Jey Uso stormed the ring. Gunther backed off, grinning as Jey invited him back in. The mind games are in full effect, but one thing’s clear — Jey is ready for war.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez Capture Tag Team Gold

The night ended with a major title change, as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez shocked Bianca Belair and Naomi to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The chaotic match saw Dominik Mysterio get involved, putting Morgan’s foot on the rope to save her from defeat.

After surviving a Double KOD attempt, Morgan capitalized on a distraction, allowing Rodriguez to pull Naomi’s head into the ring post. With that, Morgan made the cover, securing the pinfall and the titles. Pyro erupted as Morgan, Rodriguez, and Dominik celebrated their win—though it remains to be seen how Judgment Day’s growing influence will shape the division moving forward.

Lyra Valkyria Retains, But Ivy Nile Strikes

In one of the night’s most competitive matches, Lyra Valkyria successfully defended her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Dakota Kai. The champion overcame a hard-hitting challenge from Kai, ultimately sealing the win with Night Wing. But just as Lyra had a moment to celebrate, Ivy Nile attacked from behind, making it clear that her sights are firmly set on the gold. With Nile’s growing aggression, the Women’s IC Title scene just got a lot more interesting.

Ludwig Kaiser Steals a Victory

The night also featured an brilliantly exciting triple-threat match between Ludwig Kaiser, Pete Dunne, and Penta. From the opening bell, it was Penta who stole the show, dazzling the crowd with high-impact offense and multiple dives to the outside. Despite Dunne’s best efforts — including snapping Kaiser’s fingers — the match came down to a perfectly timed moment of opportunism. Penta was seconds away from victory after hitting The Sacrifice, but Kaiser tossed him aside and stole the pin for himself. It looks like Imperium’s lieutenant isn’t done climbing the ranks. This was brilliant, and is well worth checking out.

The Road to Elimination Chamber

With Elimination Chamber just days away, tensions have never been higher. Will CM Punk get his revenge on Logan Paul? Can Jey Uso pull off the unthinkable at WrestleMania? And what’s next for the new Women’s Tag Team Champions? And will Cody Rhodes actually sell his soul to the Final Boss?

Find out when Elimination Chamber streams live this Saturday on Peacock from Toronto.