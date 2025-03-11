It was another explosive night on WWE Raw, and this time, the action took over Madison Square Garden. The long-awaited steel cage match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins delivered everything fans hoped for—until Roman Reigns made sure neither man left truly victorious. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes had strong words for John Cena, Iyo Sky celebrated her championship win, and Logan Paul picked a fight with AJ Styles. Here’s everything that went down.

Roman Reigns Stands Tall Over CM Punk and Seth Rollins

The steel cage match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins was every bit as brutal as fans expected. Rollins attacked before Punk even entered the ring, and from there, it was a war. Both men refused to stay down, kicking out of GTS, Stomps, and even a Super Stomp off the ropes. Just when it seemed like Rollins had Punk finished, Roman Reigns shocked the arena by appearing at ringside. The Tribal Chief reached inside the cage, yanked Rollins through the door, and threw him to the floor, making Rollins the official winner, but Rollins wasn't going to be feeling victorious any time soon, as Reigns wasn't done.

He hit Rollins with a Superman Punch and a devastating spear before turning his attention to Punk inside the cage. As Paul Heyman pleaded with him, Reigns smirked and rammed Punk into the cage wall before delivering a spear of his own. With Rollins and Punk both laid out, Reigns stood tall and held up his finger, signaling his dominance over both men. The message was clear—if they thought they were getting through WrestleMania without him, they were dead wrong.

Cody Rhodes Calls Out John Cena

Madison Square Garden has been the site of some of John Cena’s biggest moments, but he was nowhere to be seen tonight. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made sure everyone knew it, calling out Cena for taking a shot at him on social media while skipping the biggest arena in the world after partnering with The Rock.

Cody acknowledged that Cena had been a hero to him growing up, but that didn’t mean he would back down. After weeks of rumors about Cena’s future, Cody made it clear—when Cena gets his last shot, he’s going to find out the hard way that Cody is the captain now. Cena will address his heel turn for the first time next week when Raw heads to Brussels, Belgium, and Cody will be there too. Hold on tight.

Iyo Sky's Celebration Turns Into a Showdown

After dethroning Rhea Ripley at the Raw after Elimination Chamber, new Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky stepped into the ring to celebrate her victory. But before she could say much, Bianca Belair interrupted, making it clear that she was ready to challenge for the title at WrestleMania. The two were quickly joined by an angry Ripley, who accused Belair of costing her the title. Sky tried to intervene, only to get pie-faced by Ripley. In response, Belair did the same to Sky. That was a mistake. Sky snapped, slapping the sh*t out of both women and storming out of the ring while Ripley and Belair were left fuming. We're heading for a triple threat here.

Jey Uso Takes Down Grayson Waller, But Gunther Strikes Again

Jey Uso got the MSG crowd fired up, opening the night with a hard-fought win over Grayson Waller. But before he could celebrate, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther struck from behind. Gunther locked Jey in a sleeper hold, putting him out cold, and then, in a brutal display, he stood over Jey with a foot on his chest, posing for the crowd. Gunther has sent a clear message—he has no respect for Jey, and at WrestleMania, he plans to embarrass him. No yeet.

Logan Paul Gets Humiliated By AJ Styles

Logan Paul had no problem trashing the New York crowd, but he wasn’t expecting Andrew Schulz to fire back. The comedian, seated at ringside, told Paul that no one came to see him—they came to see real wrestlers. Paul, being Paul, dragged Schulz into the ring and looked ready to beat him up. That’s when AJ Styles’ music hit, and the Phenomenal One made a beeline for the ring. A single punch sent Paul flying, and a Phenomenal Forearm left him laid out. This feels like it might be a big showcase match for Mania at this point.

The Road to WrestleMania Heats Up

With Roman Reigns making a statement, Cody Rhodes calling out John Cena, and Iyo Sky caught in the middle of a potential triple-threat war, the road to WrestleMania 41 is starting to heat up. Next week, we head to Europe for a three-week tour ahead of the final stretch to WrestleMania, where Raw will stream at 3 PM ET on Netflix, so make a note of the time change.