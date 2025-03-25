WWE Raw rolled into Glasgow’s OVO Hydro for a heated night of action and venom—much of it spewed directly from John Cena, who doubled down on his villainous transformation ahead of WrestleMania 41. The 16-time world champion took his campaign of contempt across the pond, delivering a searing tirade at the expense of the WWE Universe before confronting Cody Rhodes once again—and running away from him.

And while Cena’s quest to "ruin wrestling" took centre stage, there was plenty more you may have missed from Raw's latest international pit stop—tag team reunions, title chaos, and Judgment Day’s shadow still looming.

John Cena Wants to Ruin Wrestling – and Take the Title With Him

The boos in Glasgow were deafening before John Cena even said a word. But once he grabbed the mic, he showed no interest in winning the crowd over as the "profanity" showered the 16-time champion. Instead, Cena turned his rage toward the fans again, claiming he’s spent 25 years being abused, belittled, and mocked. The WWE Universe, he said, are “rats in a cage” and he’s been poking and prodding them all this time, learning everything about them—while they know nothing about him. But Cena saved his coldest line for last: he plans to win his 17th world title at WrestleMania 41, retire with it, and force WWE to make a new championship belt because he's taking the original home.

Cody Rhodes hit the ring and offered Cena the chance to take the title there and then. Cena refused, backing up the ramp while Rhodes told him this obsession would be his downfall. “The Champ is no longer standing there,” Cody said. “The Champ is standing in the center of this ring.”

The Usos Reunite, But Jey Uso Slips Up Again

Jey Uso entered Glasgow alone, but when his tag partner for the night was revealed to be none other than Jimmy Uso, the OVO Hydro was notably disappointed, perhaps hoping for the appearance of hometown hero Joe Hendry instead. Alas, the Usos put on a masterclass against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

After a flurry of double-team offense—including a huge Samoan Drop and a perfectly-timed 1D, Jey pinned Theory for the win. However, their celebration was short-lived as Gunther stormed the ring. Jey managed to get the better of him early, but a slip on a spear attempt allowed the World Heavyweight Champion to lay him out—until Jimmy returned with a chair to even the odds.

Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair Head for Collision

Raw GM Adam Pearce clarified that WrestleMania 41’s Women's World Championship match is still Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair, but Rhea Ripley isn’t going quietly. Sky declared she’d take them both on if necessary, leading Pearce to announce that Ripley will get her rematch with Sky next week (again, this didn't go down well with a frustrated crowd), and the winner will face Belair at Mania.

But that wasn't all—Belair will serve as the special referee in that bout. A chaotic brawl broke out between all three women, but it was Belair who stood tall in the end, laying out Sky and Ripley before holding the title high and pointing at the WrestleMania sign.

Lyra Valkyria Fends Off Rodriguez, Gets Bayley's Backing

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria defended her title against the towering Raquel Rodriguez, who had Liv Morgan in her corner. Despite Morgan’s attempted interference, Valkyria countered a Tejana Bomb into a roll-up to retain the title. After the bell, Rodriguez and Morgan attacked Valkyria, but Bayley sprinted to the ring to make the save. With the Scottish fans still wildly serenading Bayley, who they have adored for a decade now, she helped Valkyria clear the ring and stood side-by-side with the champion. Could we be headed for a tag team title match for WrestleMania?

Bron Breakker Retains as Judgment Day Tries (and Fails) to Recruit Penta

In the main event, Bron Breakker put the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Penta, who has drawn recent interest from Judgment Day. Their match was going along quite nicely before some ill-timed and frustrating interference from Dominik Mysterio and Carlito, leading to a disqualification victory for Breakker.

Post-match, the scene descended into chaos. Finn Balor appeared and helped beat down Breakker—before handing a chair to Dom. But when Penta was offered the chair next, he refused to join Judgment Day, instead superkicking the chair into Dom’s face. Balor retaliated with a Coup de Grace on Penta, standing tall with Dom and Carlito to close the show—while both Penta and Breakker were left laid out as Raw went off the air.

Also on WWE Raw...

CM Punk appeared for a fiery promo in front of an adoring crowd who sang his entrance music twice over, and continued stoking the flames ahead of his WrestleMania clash with Seth Rollins and possibly Roman Reigns , calling them both “children” and vowing to take them out of the business he brought them into.

appeared for a fiery promo in front of an adoring crowd who sang his entrance music twice over, and continued stoking the flames ahead of his WrestleMania clash with and possibly , calling them both “children” and vowing to take them out of the business he brought them into. El Grande Americano debuted, and the man who is definitely not Chad Gable defeated Dragon Lee by submission after unmasking him mid-match and stealing the win with an ankle lock.

debuted, and the man who is definitely not defeated by submission after unmasking him mid-match and stealing the win with an ankle lock. Backstage, The New Day lobbied for a WrestleMania tag title shot, and Jimmy Uso slapped Gunther after challenging him to a match next week.

Next week, Raw rolls on down to London, England, as does this Friday night's SmackDown. Stay tuned to Collider for more WWE updates.