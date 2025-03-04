This week on WWE Raw, the fallout from John Cena's shocking betrayal at Elimination Chamber was the big talking point, and the WWE superstars were hyper-aware of the big talking points as we kick off the six-week build to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Here's what went down.

CM Punk Opens Raw With Fire, Calls Out The Rock and John Cena

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcomed viewers to Raw as a recap of Elimination Chamber aired, highlighting Cena’s shocking heel turn. The cameras then cut to the parking lot, where CM Punk arrived, stormed through the backstage area, and headed straight to the ring. Punk wasted no time, climbing onto the announce table and firing off a blistering promo that might be one of the best he's ever done. He called out The Rock and John Cena, referring to them as “bald frauds.” Punk mocked The Rock’s famous goosebumps routine and accused Cena of selling out.

Before Punk could say more, Seth Rollins' music hit. Rollins started doing his over-the-top, zesty entrance before realizing what was happening, and charged at Punk, and the two engaged in a wild brawl that spilled from the ramp to the ring and into the crowd. WWE officials struggled to separate them, and the segment ended in chaos, setting the tone for the night. This was a fantastic way to start the show. Punk’s promo was electric, and the Rollins brawl added even more intensity to the Mania build.

Gunther Dominates Otis, But Jey Uso Has Other Plans

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther stepped into the ring for a non-title bout against Otis. The big man gave Gunther a fight, even hitting the Caterpillar for a near fall, but the champ rallied, hitting a powerbomb to secure the victory.

After the match, Gunther put Otis in a sleeper hold. Akira Tozawa ran in but got powerbombed for his trouble. Just as Gunther prepared to do the same to Otis, Jey Uso made his entrance and speared the champion, holding up the World Heavyweight Title to signal his intentions. This was a fun match, with the crowd fully behind Otis, while Jey's courage in the face of Gunther is adding some nice layers to their story.

Lyra Valkyria Retains Women’s Intercontinental Title

NXT’s Ivy Nile put up a strong fight, targeting Lyra Valkyria’s knee throughout the match. However, Valkyria fought through the pain, hitting Night Wing for the win. Valkyria continues to establish herself as a dominant champion. Nile looked strong in defeat, and this was a solid workhorse match.

War Raiders Retain Against The Creed Brothers

The Creed Brothers pulled out some jaw-dropping moves, including a 450 Splash and a Shooting Star Press, but Erik and Ivar rallied, hitting War Machine to keep their titles. This was a great back-and-forth tag match. The crowd got hotter as the match progressed, and the War Raiders continue to look dominant, while the Creed Brothers looked hugely impressive in defeat. The question for them, and Ivy Nile, is what happens when Chad Gable returns to find they've all lost.

Iyo Sky Stuns Rhea Ripley, Wins the Women’s World Title

The main event saw Iyo Sky challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship. The match was a hard-hitting affair, with Sky using a mix of technical prowess and high-flying offense. At one point, Sky connected with a sunset bomb on Ripley outside the ring. Ripley later got distracted by Bianca Belair , leading to Sky countering Riptide into a hurricanrana. She followed with Over the Moonsault for the shocking victory. After the match, Sky pointed to the WrestleMania sign as pyro exploded. Ripley losing is a huge shock , but this likely means she’ll regain the title at WrestleMania in a three-way with Sky and Belair, in what could be a total barn burner of a match. This was an excellent match, with Sky proving why she’s one of WWE’s best.

Final Thoughts

Cena, The Rock, and Rhodes were all absent, but you wouldn't have known that with the momentum built up as WWE kept things ticking over for Mania. Next week, Raw heads to Madison Square Garden with a CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins Steel Cage Match headlining. We can't wait.