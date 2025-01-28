The New Day's reign as one of the most beloved tag teams in WWE history took another nosedive on WWE Raw this week, but this time, they were hilariously betrayed by someone they thought they could always count on—their own family. The New Day has been on the downward spiral ever since Big E was tragically betrayed by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who turned heel on the beloved big man, but this was truly a new low for the once-mighty tag team.

The spot began backstage when Ludwig Kaiser approached Pete Dunne, subtly referencing Dunne’s loss last week without even naming his opponent. The pair were then interrupted by Kingston and Woods, who awkwardly tried to bond with Kaiser and Dunne. Instead of camaraderie, they were met with stone-cold rejection as both men walked away, leaving The New Day looking hilariously out of place. That's how you know they're bad guys — even the heels on the show think they're scum.

Later, Cathy Kelley interviewed the duo and brought up Kingston’s loss to Rey Mysterio the previous week. Kingston blamed the officiating and claimed it wasn’t his fault. He also hyped up the night as a special occasion, declaring it was a homecoming—not for Bron Breakker, Austin Theory, or even Cody Rhodes, as Kelley guessed—but for Xavier Woods. Woods promised to defeat Rey Mysterio in front of his family, who would be sitting in the front row for the big match.

What Happened to The New Day?

The stage was set as Rey Mysterio, flanked by his Latino World Order (LWO) teammates, took on Woods. Midway through the match, Woods’ family—his mother, father, and sister—finally arrived and were seated at ringside. However, things took a turn for the worse when it was revealed they were all wearing “New Day Sucks” t-shirts. Woods' sister Amber even threw the shirt in Woods' face, before Woods was pinned by Mysterio in the middle of the ring.

Post-match, the betrayal reached its peak as Woods’ family celebrated with Rey and even joined him in donning the infamous anti-New Day merch. Rey, always the sportsman, gave Woods’ sister a hug before proudly parading the t-shirt for all to see. And during the commercial break, Woods' family even got the chance to cut promos with commentator Pat McAfee. His sister, Amber, succinctly summed up exactly why they did what they did.

"They used to be good guys, and now they're bad guys. And they suck!"

WWE Raw streams on Netflix every Monday night at 8 PM ET.