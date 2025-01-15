WWE is still basking in the glow of their unforgettable WWE Raw debut on Netflix last week, and the company has just released a brilliantly enlightening behind the scenes look at the January 6 show, the highlight of which is undoubtedly an unexpected encounter between The Rock and Rhea Ripley. The legendary performer and executive at WWE’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings, took time to personally wish Ripley luck before her WWE Women's Championship match with Liv Morgan and his words absolutely struck a chord with fans. As seen in a video shared on WWE’s YouTube channel, The Rock approached Ripley backstage. After exchanging a warm hug, he took a moment to recognize her contributions to WWE and offer some sage encouragement.

“Sorry, I don’t want to bother you. I just want to say good luck, do your thing. Thank you for everything you do. Thank you for carrying the company."

The gesture visibly moved Ripley, who later described the encounter as a humbling moment. For someone of The Rock’s stature to publicly acknowledge her importance to the company speaks volumes about her standing in the WWE.

Clearly the encouragement from The Final Boss did wonders for Ripley, as she delivered a barnstorming performance and reclaimed the WWE Women’s Championship from Liv Morgan, which not only put her back on top of the mountain, but showed how important a figure she has become. The Rock wasn't the only iconic superstar to see Ripley that night either; as she was celebrating, The Undertaker joined her at ringside and the pair posed to mark the occasion.

What Else Went on Behind the Scenes at WWE Raw?

The show was packed with big names, both from the world of WWE and beyond. John Cena did the rounds, greeting not just his fellow wrestlers but also the staff at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, before addressing the WWE Universe. Meanwhile, we also saw celebrity cameos from Travis Scott, who accompanied Jey Uso to the ring later in the show, as well as Danielle Fishel, the former Topanga in Boy Meets World who is a hugely popular figure among wrestling fans for her love for the sport. Fishel got to pose with all her favorite female stars, who couldn't believe they got to meet Topanga. It's very cute.

Alongside all of this, the footage featured other iconic WWE personalities, including CM Punk, Paul Heyman, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon, while Logan Paul also made his presence known as he laid down the gauntlet for a challenger to take him on at WrestleMania this year.

WWE Raw streams on Netflix every Monday. Stay tuned for more updates and check out the behind the scenes video above.

WWE Raw Cast Randy Poffo , Chris Mordetzky , Maria Kanellis-Bennett , Ryan Parmeter , Eric Thompson , Nathan Everhart , Brie Garcia , Nikki Garcia , Michael Hettinga , Rod Zapata , Bruno Lauer , Jamie Gibson , Emanuel Rodriguez , Jonathan Good , Bryan Danielson , Carmella DeCesare , Chris Irvine , Michael Coulthard , Ric Flair , Paul "Triple H" Levesque , Rebecca Quin , John Cena , Phil Brooks , Yuvraj Dhesi , Randy Orton Writers Daniel Truly , Paul Heyman , Patrice O'Neal , Virgil Runnels , Stephanie McMahon Release Date January 11, 1993 Expand

Watch on Netflix