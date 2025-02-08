After a month on Netflix, WWE Raw is still forcing the opposition into submission on the world's biggest streaming platform. The January 27 episode secured a spot in the Netflix global Top 10 for English-language shows, coming in at No. 9 with 2.9 million viewers. While the numbers have declined from the blockbuster 5.9 million debut on January 6, the show is beginning to find its consistent streaming audience, which is a totally expected adjustment for a weekly live sports-entertainment product transitioning to a new platform.

The viewership trends are showing that the amount of people watching is stabilizing. After a fully expected drop from the heavily hyped premiere that featured legends like The Rock, John Cena and The Undertaker, Raw has only seen minor week-to-week declines, with numbers tapering off at a steady rate. The latest episode suggests the show is settling into its regular audience range, much like other major properties that debut with massive curiosity before finding their long-term streaming rhythm, and for a live weekly series competing against scripted shows designed for binge-watching, WWE Raw continues to perform remarkably well on Netflix. The show has consistently ranked among the top programs in the world since its debut, even as it faced strong competition from the NFL playoffs and other major sporting events.

What Happened on the January 27 Raw?

Beyond the streaming numbers, the episode delivered plenty of in-ring fireworks ahead of the Royal Rumble. The night centered around a heated face-off between Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, with Cody showing signs of frustration and fatigue as WWE Champion, possibly foreshadowing a dramatic heel turn. Punk, always ready to stir the pot, declared, “I’m going to stab you in the front,” ahead of that wild Royal Rumble.

Elsewhere, Judgment Day member JD McDonagh suffered a genuinely terrifying injury during a chaotic tag team title match, crashing into the announcer table and later being diagnosed with broken ribs and a punctured lung. Ahead of the Royal Rumble, Logan Paul also returned to WWE and immediately drew nuclear heat from the crowd as he crashed a promo exchange between Seth Rollins and Gunther, declaring himself for the Royal Rumble. Even Gunther, a dominant heel in his own right, earned cheers for joking that he’d love to see Paul win—just so he could crush him afterward. We live in hope that we will get to see this.

WWE Raw streams every Monday on Netflix.