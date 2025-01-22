WWE’s move to Netflix is already paying off, even with its second week seeing a dip from the highly-anticipated streaming debut. Netflix’s weekly top 10 report for the week ending January 19th showed that the January 13th episode of WWE Raw racked up 8.2 million total hours viewed, which basically translates to 3.9 million viewers. Now, admittedly, that's a 37.3% drop from the massive 5.9 million viewers the first Netflix episode pulled in, but it’s still an impressive number when you put it in context.

For starters, WWE hadn’t seen anywhere near those numbers during its last six years on USA Network and even though these Netflix figures include international audiences and count a full week’s worth of viewership, it’s clear that the streaming platform has opened the show up to a much bigger audience. Additionally, WWE promoted the hell out of that first show, and stacked the card with stars like The Rock, John Cena and Roman Reigns, none of whom appear regularly week to week. So what it does mean is that new viewers who liked what they saw outside of those big stars are sticking around, which can only be a positive for both WWE and Netflix.

Wrestling ratings and the discourse surrounding those have been a (tedious) constant for years when it aired on traditional cable, especially as fans would use those numbers as proof that WWE was hot or cold at any given moment, but thankfully, Netflix has thrown all of that nonsense out the window. But one thing is abundantly clear, and that is that WWE Raw is doing very well for Netflix, and Netflix is doing very well for WWE.

What's Happening in WWE Right Now?

Well, it's the busy season for WWE. January to April is their "season finale" time of year, as the storylines that have been bubbling for a while build to a ragin' climax at WrestleMania in April. Major storylines like Kevin Owens’ WWE Championship ladder match against Cody Rhodes and the brewing drama between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax could help draw fans back in, too, while we will know a number of the big match-ups for Mania after the Royal Rumble concludes, with the winners of both matches going on to face the WWE Men's and Women's champions in the main events of Mania.

WWE Raw streams on Netflix every Monday. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

