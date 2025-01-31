CM Punk isn't an idiot. He knows the clock is ticking on his legendary career, but he's not quite ready to hang up the boots or put a date on his retirement quiet yet, although he knows it's not too far away. At 46, the former WWE Champion knows his dates are running out, plus, he's aware that since returning to wrestling with AEW a few years ago, he's had a few major injuries, injuries which he was never encumbered with earlier in his career. But he feels good right now.

Speaking with Jackie Redmond ahead of the Royal Rumble, Punk admitted that while he feels great right now, he knows his career could end at any moment — especially after suffering a devastating torn tricep at last year’s Rumble.

"I feel great right now. I definitely don’t feel like there is a looming doomsday clock over my head or anything like that. But saying that, I also do realize, based on what happened in the last Royal Rumble, that this could all end in a heartbeat."

Will CM Punk Retire Like John Cena?

John Cena, one of Punk's greatest ever rivals, announced that 2025 would be his final year in the ring as he hangs up the jorts and transitions full time to Hollywood. Legends like The Undertaker have suggested that "farewell tours" could be the way forward for iconic wrestlers, but for Punk, that just isn't his style, as he's not quite ready to give up yet, and is enjoying turning into a grizzled veteran — grey hairs and all.

"I never know when my last match is going to be, and you see guys like John Cena doing a full-blown retirement tour," said Punk. "I look at myself like I’m on the same road as John, maybe just not egotistical enough to announce to everybody, ‘Hey, this is it.’ I get criticized unfairly because I’m embracing my age. I don’t dye my beard or my hair because I’ve earned my greys. I was unapologetically myself when I first started wrestling at 15 years of age, and I remain the same at 46."

For now, Punk's priority is throwing 29 other men over the top rope tomorrow night, winning the Royal Rumble match and finally heading to the main event of WrestleMania. WWE Royal Rumble streams tomorrow night on Peacock at 6 PM ET. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on WWE.