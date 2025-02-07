WWE’s Royal Rumble 2025 has officially made history, smashing records across multiple business metrics and solidifying why Netflix’s $5 billion deal for WWE’s streaming rights was an absolute no-brainer. The event, which took place at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium on February 1, was not just a monster success in attendance and revenue, but it also proved how popular the company is all across the world. The show made its presence felt big time in Netflix’s global top 10, and that's despite not even airing in the United States due to WWE’s existing Peacock deal. The Royal Rumble was the 10th most-watched English-language show on Netflix for the week of January 27 to February 2.

That’s especially impressive considering the event only had two days to accumulate views, and it was #1 in both Mexico and Bolivia, as well as in the top 10 in 27 countries, including Canada, the UK, and multiple Latin American and Middle Eastern regions. It even tied with Squid Game Season 1 for 14th place in the overall Netflix rankings across all languages. That’s a huge deal for a live event that had no chance to build momentum over a full week.

What Happened at the Royal Rumble?

The 2025 Royal Rumble was one of the most shocking and newsworthy events in the company's history. In a grueling ladder match, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes successfully defended his title against Kevin Owens after literally folding his challenger inside out through a ladder and splitting his head open. In the women's Royal Rumble match, the return of Charlotte Flair was also marked by the Queen's second Rumble victory, as she showcased her dominance by eliminating the NXT standout, Roxanne Perez.

In the men's Royal Rumble, the final six was an electric group of some of WWE's greatest ever superstars – with John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Jey Uso in the final six – and also Logan Paul. In a shocking turn of events, Punk eliminated both Reigns and Rollins at the same time, before Paul tipped Punk over the top rope. Cena would eliminate Paul before going one-on-one with Jey Uso, who secured a stunning upset victory by avoiding Cena's Attitude Adjustment, and throwing Cena to the floor to win his first Rumble and secure a title match at WrestleMania 41.

WWE Royal Rumble can be watched on Netflix outside the United States, and on Peacock in the U.S.