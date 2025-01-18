The road to the Royal Rumble is heating up, and WWE is pulling out all the stops for the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25, 2025, which takes place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, and will feature a huge segment that will most likely bring fireworks ahead of one of the year’s biggest pay-per-views. In one of the night's big segments, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will meet face-to-face in the ring one week ahead of their highly anticipated ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble event on February 1.

The pair are scheduled to meet for a contract signing with both WWE title belts — Cody's legitimate one, and Owens' Winged Eagle belt which he stole, or won, from Rhodes, depending on your point of view — hanging in the ring above them, and it won't be a quiet affair as the rivalry between Rhodes and Owens has been anything but cordial in recent weeks.

Their feud escalated during the December 14 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, where Rhodes successfully defended his championship against Owens. However, the aftermath of the match stole the headlines, with Owens delivering a vicious package piledriver to the champion, a banned move in WWE. But WWE has an ace up their sleeve, as the company has enlisted none other than Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels to oversee the proceedings. Michaels, a hometown hero for the San Antonio faithful and WWE legend, will serve as the special enforcer during the segment and, as the pioneer of the ladder match in the company, is the perfect pick to keep things in check.

What Else is Happening on Saturday Night's Main Event?

It's a stacked card, so the fun doesn't stop there. The January 25 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event will also feature a high-profile showdown between Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu, two powerhouses who will bring the kind of "big meaty men slapping meat" energy that Big E loves to see. Additionally, Sheamus will attempt to finally win the one title that has evaded him in his time with WWE — the Intercontinental Championship. The Irishman will be facing Bron Breakker, a 27-year-old athlete who moves like an NFL linebacker and is the son of WWE legend Rick Steiner. Expect this one to hit hard.

Saturday Night’s Main Event airs live on NBC in the United States and YouTube internationally. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.