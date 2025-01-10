CM Punk's shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 caused shockwaves across the wrestling world, but it was pretty apparent at the time that not everyone was thrilled to see the Second City Saint back in the squared circle. Seth Rollins, one of WWE's top stars, recently opened up about his now-viral reaction to Punk’s entrance, offering some more insight into why he wasn’t exactly rolling out the red carpet for his former rival.

Punk is a divisive figure among many, and is known to have very strong opinions which have caused him to be as beloved as loathed by his peers. His ten year absence from WWE was marked by refusing to return calls from former colleagues, and a desire to distance himself from the company run by Vince McMahon, following a highly acrimonious departure that also involved a legal case, and Punk being sent his release papers on the day of his wedding.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Rollins didn’t hold back when explaining the moment that was caught on camera and showed him having, well, a hissy fit. For him, Survivor Series was supposed to be about celebrating Randy Orton's triumphant return after an 18-month absence due to a serious back injury. Punk’s comeback, however, stole the spotlight in a way Rollins found frustrating. It's important to note that Rollins does seem to have genuine animosity towards Punk outside of the ring as well as from a storyline perspective:

“You know what I wasn’t happy about was Randy had just come back from a long hiatus. That was his moment. It was a great moment. The reaction for him when he came through the curtain was unreal. We went out there, there was 10 of us out there, and we went out there and had a hell of a contest. [We] just didn’t really need him, but you know, it was Chicago, it’s his city, it’s just the most classic make everything about me CM Punk moment I’ve ever seen.”

What Happened at Survivor Series 2023?

At the Survivor Series event, Rollins teamed up with Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn to defeat The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in a brutal WarGames match. Rollins admitted that emotions were running quite high after the match that went almost an hour, and while he and his team mates were enjoying the glow of the crowd, Punk's return was a bucket of cold water on them:

“Then that happens and it’s no longer about the performance. It’s no longer about Randy. It’s no longer about what you had done to get to that point. It’s just, hi guys, it’s about me. Remember I’m the guy that you that you miss, remember me, guys? So yeah, just another kind of throw that on the pile of disgusting CM Punk moments. But don’t worry, he’s not selfish. He’s in it for helping everybody else.”

Tensions between the two superstars haven’t simmered down since that fateful night. During the historic Netflix premiere of Raw on January 6, Rollins and Punk faced off in the main event. Despite a gutsy effort from Rollins, Punk hit the Go to Sleep on Rollins and pinned him.

After the match, Punk addressed their animosity during the post-show press conference, acknowledging their long history and hinting that Rollins may not let bygones be bygones anytime soon, which is great news for all of us who want to see them go at it.

You can catch CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins on WWE Raw on Netflix now. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on WWE.

