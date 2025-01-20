WWE Superstar Sheamus is one of the most physically demanding wrestlers in the company, and he’s renowned for his “banger” matches when he, for want of a better term, beats the sh*t out of his opponents. Or at least, that’s how he wants it to look. But make no mistake, it may be predetermined but the wrestlers are getting hit. And for Sheamus, physicality isn’t just part of the job, it’s the essence of what makes him stand out in WWE. In an exclusive interview with Collider, the Celtic Warrior pulled no punches when discussing his love for hard-hitting matches and why he thrives on the intensity. He explained:

“The thing about me is I’ve never been a guy to take liberties. I will hit you. I will hit you hard. I’m not going to break noses and stuff, but I’ll hit you. But I expect to be hit back just as hard, if not harder, and they know that. They’re relaxed there, and they can do that, and they can show a side of themselves that they probably wouldn’t be able to show with certain other talent or more experienced or veteran talent like me, and that’s just the way I like it.”

Sheamus explained how this approach has shaped his reputation in the locker room, taking what he learned from working in his native Ireland and also in the United Kingdom in the early stages of his career. “I just love that physical aspect. That’s the most important thing for me. I’ll never be a high flier," he said. "I’ve got a technical aspect that I learned from being in the UK and Ireland, and the rest of them, which is a lot of groundwork and basics. But the people know—the fans know—once my music hits, they’re going to get a banger. They’re gonna get a real fight, and that’s what I’m proud of.”

Sheamus Will Never Change His Fighting Style

Reflecting on his reputation for stiff, hard-hitting matches, Sheamus admitted that it’s been his reputation for as long as he can remember. “In the beginning of my career, I was always stiff, all the time. Stiff like in the ring, as in just the hard-ass wrestler. ‘You’ve got to learn to loosen up.’ Absolutely no. Why would I do that now? It’s like, this is who I am. This is what makes me, me," he explained.

"I'm sure there are people who don't want to get in there with me because they don't like the physical aspect that I bring, but I don't give a shit because if you want to go in there with me, come in there with me. A lot of young talent will want to get in there, and they’ll know when they’re going to have a Sheamus match—a banger of a Sheamus match to walk away—and the crowd will give them that much more respect.”

Whether it’s delivering stiff strikes or taking them, Sheamus wouldn’t have it any other way. “If you want to go in there with me, come in there with me. I have no problem. I have no problem getting in there with the lads who want to go.”

Sheamus will take on Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event this Saturday at 8 PM on NBC. Stay tuned for more updates.

