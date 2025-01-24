Ahead of WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE Superstar Sheamus has his sights set on accomplishing a feat that no other wrestler has ever achieved: the WWE Ultimate Grand Slam. All the Celtic Warrior is missing from his storied career is the Intercontinental Championship, one of the most prestigious — and often considered the “workhorse” — titles in WWE. Ahead of his match with Bron Breakker, Sheamus opened up to Collider about what this opportunity means to him. He said:

“It’s all I’ve been thinking about for the last five or six years. It’s the one title that’s alluded me in my 17-year career. It’s the one title I haven’t got my hands on. That’s why I’d love to be the first-ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion. The goal is right there in front of me.”

Sheamus has come agonizingly close before, too, so it isn’t for a lack of trying on his part, including losing to Breakker and Ludwig Kaiser two months ago. “I’ve had so many IC title matches—10 or 11, I think. I’ve had banger matches over it. We had those close calls, like the Triple Threat at Survivor Series with Ludwig and Bron. But that’s the problem with Triple Threats—there’s always that extra element.” Now, with Saturday Night’s Main Event on the horizon, Sheamus is laser-focused. “I’m pumped. I’ve got to do everything I can to deliver this time.”

The match is also personal for Sheamus, who grew up idolizing Intercontinental Champions like Macho Man Randy Savage. “The IC title was the first title I was exposed to as a fan. It was Macho Man and George ‘The Animal’ Steel. A lot of people have said I’ve had the perfect WWE career backwards. I started with the WWE title [defeating John Cena], and I've won everything else since then. When you’re chasing something that’s been on your radar for the last five years, nothing’s going to be easy. But why not just get stuck in like I always do and do what I do?”

How Does Someone Become a WWE Ultimate Grand Slam Champion?

You need to have accomplished a lot in your time with WWE. There are a number of huge milestones to hit and Sheamus has all but one. His achievements are listed below:

WWE Championship (multiple reigns)

(multiple reigns) World Heavyweight Championship (retired title)

(retired title) United States Championship (multiple reigns)

(multiple reigns) Tag Team Championships (with Cesaro as part of The Bar)

(with as part of The Bar) Royal Rumble winner (2012)

(2012) Money in the Bank winner (2015)

(2015) King of the Ring winner (2010)

However, the Intercontinental Championship remains the one active title he hasn’t won, making it the final piece in his quest to be recognized as WWE's Ultimate Grand Slam Champion. If he wins it, he’ll be the first superstar to claim every significant WWE accolade across modern and historical contexts. This term might not officially exist yet in WWE lore, but Sheamus is clearly using it to define his own legacy and, if he succeeds, he’ll have his own place in history.

Sheamus will take on Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event this Saturday at 8 PM on NBC. Stay tuned for more updates.

WWE World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is a global leader in professional wrestling, renowned for its blend of athleticism and theatrical storytelling. With flagship events like WrestleMania, WWE captivates audiences worldwide through dynamic matches and compelling narratives. The organization has been instrumental in elevating wrestling to mainstream entertainment, producing iconic superstars and memorable moments that resonate across generations. Founding Year January 7, 1953

Watch on Peacock