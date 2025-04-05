Last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown in CM Punk’s hometown of Chicago delivered one of the most electrifying closing segments in recent memory — and perhaps the biggest betrayal of the Tribal Chief’s reign to date. The night kicked off with Punk addressing the elephant in the room: the long-standing favor Paul Heyman owed him. But instead of cashing it in right away, Punk said he wanted to make the ask directly to Roman Reigns’ face — which meant fans would have to wait until the final segment to see how it all unfolded. And boy when it did, it hurt.

When Reigns finally arrived at the arena — the Tribal Chief likes to make us wait — alongside Heyman, he expected to be in full control. What he didn’t count on was Seth Rollins showing up just to stir the pot. With Rollins on hand to witness the chaos, cackling in the corner like an evil henchman, the scene was set for Punk’s big reveal. And what a reveal this one was.

Punk told the story of 2006, back when Heyman was fired by Vince McMahon and left Punk without an ally in WWE. On his way out, Heyman gave Punk a directive: “When you main event WrestleMania, force them to deal with us.”

How Did Roman Reigns React to CM Punk and Paul Heyman's Favor?

Well, Punk is finally main-eventing WrestleMania 41, and “them” — the people who once tried to hold Punk and Heyman down — are no longer around. But Roman Reigns is. So Punk decided the time had come. His favor? He wants Heyman in his corner for the triple threat match at WrestleMania. Reigns was stunned, and amused — because why would Heyman do that? After all, the OTC is the one who saved Heyman’s career, that he made Heyman relevant again. In Roman’s eyes, there was no way the “Wise Man” would actually agree.

But when Reigns ordered Heyman to say no, the Special Counsel hesitated. And then… he didn’t say no. In a moment that had the Chicago crowd on their feet, Heyman defied his Tribal Chief. And before Reigns could process the betrayal, Punk struck — nailing Roman with a thunderous GTS and leaving him flat on the mat, like Peter Griffin after fighting with the giant chicken.

Heyman stood conflicted, but the writing was on the wall. For the first time in years, Paul Heyman won’t be in Roman Reigns’ corner at WrestleMania. He’ll be standing beside his best friend, CM Punk. And Reigns is going to be out for blood. Roman Reigns may still be the Tribal Chief — but on the Road to WrestleMania, he’s never looked more vulnerable.

WrestleMania 41 streams on Peacock on April 19 and 20.