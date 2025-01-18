Kevin Owens isn't a man who rests on his laurels. WWE's resident truth-teller has accomplished a lot, but always tries to move on to the next challenge. But when there's something missing from your resumé, you try to fill it, and KO just ticked off a hugely meaningful item off his wrestling bucket list. As Owens exclusively told Collider last month in an interview to promote Saturday Night's Main Event on NBC, he didn't have much left to accomplish in his career, but one thing had eluded him to date: a match with the iconic Rey Mysterio.

Well, just a few weeks later, Owens' dream came true as the two locked horns and went to war on last night's episode of WWE SmackDown. Mysterio had opened the show by declaring for the Royal Rumble match next February. Owens interrupted Mysterio, who had announced his plans to win his second Rumble match, 19 years after his first. Owens was apologetic and, carrying the classic Winged Eagle title belt, told Mysterio he would love to face him if Mysterio won the Rumble.

Mysterio, very rudely, dared to suggest Owens was not a legitimate champion, before the two started brawling, which set up a match later in the evening. In a 15-minute match, which thrilled the crowd, Owens eventually pinned Mysterio following a Pop-Up Powerbomb. Although on-screen, Owens tried to hurt Mysterio more post-match, he took to social media afterward and posted a photo of him and Mysterio bowing to each other, which shows how much the match meant to the Canadian.

What Did Kevin Owens Say About Wrestling Rey Mysterio?

Last month, Owens went down a list of things he'd accomplished since joining the company, including wrestling Stone Cold Steve Austin in the icon's comeback (and retirement) match, but amongst the things he was grateful for, he admitted he still had some dreams left:

“When I first signed with WWE, I was basically told I’d probably stay in NXT and never really see the light of day on Raw or SmackDown. I’ve been able to take care of my family in a way I never fathomed. I’d love to be world champion again. I’d love to Main Event WrestleMania night two, since I’ve done night one already. I'd love to have a match with Rey Mysterio. But if my career ends tomorrow, I’d still be happy with what I’ve done."

WWE SmackDown airs on the USA Network on Friday nights in the United States, and on Netflix in select territories worldwide. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on WWE.

