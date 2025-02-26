This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Few names bring eyes to WWE like The Rock, and his return to WWE SmackDown on Friday February 21 was yet more proof of that. The Final Boss made his presence felt in a bizarre and ominous segment with Cody Rhodes, leaving fans buzzing with speculation—and delivering a massive ratings spike in the process. Historically, WWE’s road to WrestleMania sees an uptick in interest, but SmackDown's ratings had remained steady in recent weeks—until now. The Rock’s surprise return shattered that trend, with the episode pulling in 1,736,000 overnight viewers, per Programming Insider.

That marks a significant increase from the previous week’s 1,384,000 overnight viewers, which had featured Elimination Chamber qualifying matches and an appearance from Cody Rhodes. The key 18-49 demographic also saw a big jump, climbing to 0.51 from last week’s 0.42.

WWE Elimination Chamber streams on Peacock this Saturday. WWE Raw streams Mondays at 8 PM ET on Netflix. WWE SmackDown airs Friday nights at 8 PM on USA Network.